When churchgoers come to services at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington on Feb. 3, ushers will be handing out more than bulletins.
They'll distribute yellow penalty flags in what the Rev. Bill Miller says is an effort to help the community deal with its collective grief and disappointment over the no-call in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Folks will be encouraged to wear black and gold, and we will distribute yellow penalty flags during the service but will turn them into prayer flags on which they can write an injustice or a challenge they wish to change or work toward changing," Miller said.
Instead of throwing the flags, those in attendance will process out to "When the Saints Go Marchin' In" at the conclusion of each of the four services and then hang them on prayer lines.
Miller said the intent is to channel the anguish over the missed penalty call that denied the Saints a chance to go the Super Bowl into something positive and constructive.
Christ Episcopal is also asking people to bring a can of soup to donate to the North Shore Food Bank and to contribute to a special offering that will divided among the Brees Dream Foundation, Episcopal Relief and Development and a charity in Los Angeles.
"Our anger is not with the people of Los Angeles," said Miller, who asked the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles for suggestions on where to donate the money. It will go to the Neighborhood Youth Association, which serves at-risk youth.
Services are held in the main church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and in the adjacent historic chapel at 7:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Miller said the community is invited to participate in the services, which are aimed at processing grief into a celebration of the Saints and at giving to better the community and the world.
Miller, a music fan as well as a Saints fan, has held other unique services at the church where he's served since 2015, including "U2charist," which featured the music of U2 in place of hymns, and a Beatles Mass in September that did the same with music by the Fab Four.