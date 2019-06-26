Ranking first in the Covington High School Class of 2019 are Sean Caffery, Joy Conlin, Lexie Hebert, Matthew LeBlanc and Emily Stafford.
Other graduating seniors recognized as Best in Class for ranking in the top 5 percent of the Class of 2019 are Lainey Michelle Roberts, sixth; Kelly Catherine Barre, seventh; Christian Michael Brown, seventh; Brianna Renae Buras, seventh; Madison Donnell Brown, tenth; Meghan Carolyne Romano, eleventh; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Keating, twelfth; Elisabeth Joy McMichael, thirteenth; Devin Alexander Pounds, fourteenth; Alexandria Stephanie Funches, fifteenth; and Emma Grace Landry, fifteenth.
Caffery, he son of Dr. Thomas Edward Caffery III and Christine Caffery, was voted most friendly by his peers. He plans to study chemical engineering at Louisiana Tech University.
Conlin, the daughter of Scott and Melanie Conlin, of Bush, is the 2018-19 students of the year and was inducted into the 2019 CHS Hall of Fame. She plans to study therapeutic recreation and management at Brigham Young University, which awarded her a scholarship.
Hebert, the daughter of Matt and Laurie Hebert, of Covington, was also inducted into the 2019 CHS Hall of Fame. She plans to major in communication sciences and disorders at Southeastern Louisiana University.
LeBlanc, the son of Russell LeBlanc and Shani Dominque, of Covington, plans to study biomedical engineering at Louisiana Tech University.
Stafford, the daughter of Timothy and Cherie Stafford, of Folsom, plans to study wildlife ecology at Southeastern Louisiana University before continuing her studies at LSU.
Roberts, the daughter of Shawn Roberts and Keri Skeins, of Covington, plans to study dermatology at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Barre, the daughter of Keith and Margie Barre, of Covington, plans to study kinesiology at LSU in preparation for a career as a physician assistant.
Brown, the son of Charles and Megan Brown, of Covington, plans to study biological engineering at LSU.
Buras, the daughter of Tracy and Kelly Buras, of Folsom, was co-captain of the Golden Silks. She plans to study kinesiology at LSU in preparation for medical school.
Brown, the daughter of Patrick Sullivan and Kellie Odinet, of Folsom, is a commanding officer of Covington High’s NJROTC. She plans to study technical writing and major in English at LSU.
Romano, the daughter of Joseph and Kelly Romano, of Folsom, was senior class president. She plans to major in accounting at LSU.
Keating, the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Keating, of Covington, plans to attend LSU to prepare for a career in pharmacy.
McMichael, the daughter of Michael and DeeAnn McMichael, of Covington, plans to major in informatics, with a focus on digital media, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Pounds, son of Brandi Sanner and Thomas Pounds, was president of the Covington High School Interact Club, of which he was a founding member. He plans to study mechanical engineering at LSU.
Funches, the daughter of Emmeth and Gwendolyn Funches, of Folsom, plans to study business administration at Southeastern Louisiana University, which awarded her a four-year Honors Scholarship.
Landry, the daughter of Jonathan and Lisa Landry, of Covington, will attend Southeastern Louisiana University where she will major in biology. She was awarded the Southeastern Louisiana University Priority Scholarship.
Along with those recognized as Best in Class, other honor graduates in the Covington High School Class of 2019 are: Abigail Delaney Anderson, Tanner Jordan Bahm, Jessika Ronni Bigner, Abigail Renee Blackmon, Jacob Daniel Bouton, Trey Martin Breland, Winter Elizabeth Brock, Thomas Dalton Brown, Rebekah Brooke Byers, Ian Michael Reyes Cardona, Zoltan Sandor DaSilva, Michael Thien Dang, Kallie Linshanda Davidson, Gabriel Chase Davis, Shane Michael Davis, Angelle Madeleine Dell, Alexandra Lauren Duprè, Michael Ray Fernandez, Krystal Aileen Figueroa, Austin Philip Firmin,
Kelsey Gabrielle Fussell, Mercedes Abigail Garcia, Caleb Ezequiel Garza, Katerina Elizabeth Geno, Taylor Austin Gleber, Morgan Alexandra Griggs, Allie Faye Guidry, Anna Marie Guzzardo, Katherine Theresa Haupt, Faith Rae Hayno, Grace Hanna Hayno, Tristan James Head, Zakkary Joseph Huckaby, Oscar Caleb Jimenez Calderon, Kamryn Mikayla King, Travis Wayne King, Stormy Lynn Kohler, Gabrielle Ilis Elizabeth Kruebbe, Jamie Elizabeth Krulisky, Kaitlin Lee Languirand,
Maya Grace Leach, Destiny Marie Leblanc, Mallory Reneè Leimkuhler, Nathan James Lopez, Victoria Reagan Lowe, Cioni Ursula McFarlane, Avery Luke Mendheim, Hailee Ray Mentel, Carley Rose Marie Mizell, Melody Grace Moeller, Vincent Nicholas Motichek, Josue Munoz, Brittany Montana Murdock, Sello Ntokozo Ncube, Chase Andrew Nevers, Emily Rebekah Newcomb, Jace Nicholas Nobles, Callie Mae O'Bryant, Lexi Paulette Pea, Trace Jordan Pittman,
Hanna Elizabeth Pogue, Ashley Marie Ponce, Samantha Kimberly Rodosta, Alyson Paige Rogers, Kala Ann Rogers, Luke Christopher Rogers, Scott Norman Roth, Alyssa Reneà Rubio, Kimberly Michelle Rubio, Skylar Brianna Sandifer, Peyton Ann Schadwell, Nathan Tyler Schenck, Brittney Ann Scioneaux, Tristen Michael Sclafini, Cara Rose Scott, Grant Michael Sevin, Haylee Victoria Smith,
Bonnie Heather Snider, Isabel Kathryn Stonis, Morgan Elizabeth Sykes, Andrew Jacob Taylor, Emmalee Yvonne Taylor, Lauren Nicole Taylor, Morgan Alexis Teresi, Emily Kristen Toomer, Ethan Hunter Verret, Jonathan Daniel Vidrine, Shelby Lynn Villere, Raymond Hoang Vo, Holly Alexis Vrettos, Kamrin Jacob Washington, Elizabeth Ann Weiskopf and Jarreth Karl Wheeler.
Other members of the Covington High School Class of 2019 are: Jason Garlin Abernathy, Austin Gerard Alexander, George Eustace Allen, Jeramii Jaryll Allen, Brittany Michelle Alphonse, Cydnee Gynell Anderson, Ivan Rayshard Anderson, Abigail Louise Anthony, Ethan Daniel Aucoin, Samuel David Babin, Johun Vivian Daydreion Bagent, Sheldon Isaiah Baham, Cassidy Alana Barnes, Brandon Keith Barry-Franklin, Marie Frances Baudin, Chelsey Lynn Baudoin, Hope Emily Beaver, Rhyan Scott Bernier, Alissa Nicole Bertucci, Crystal Dawn Blackledge,
Kamrynn Alair Blackledge, Isaiah Keith Boudreaux, Isabelle Anna Branneky, Amaya Nicole Brown, Harold Brown, Jasmine Janay Brown, Jax Cameron Brown, Molly Dionne Brown, Tarian Marshe Brumfield, Christian Michael Brunning, Donny Mark Bush, II, Jonathon Jamel Calhoun, Scout Claire Cannizzaro, Makayla Ann Capano, Alexus Nicole Carroll, Madison Rene Catalanotto, Alexandra Trepagnier Champagne, Kristian Mikeal Channing, Ashleigh Nicole Chatman, Lakira Renee Clark,
Kailey Marie Clasen, Jasmine Renay Collins, Taylor Lorraine Cook, Caroline Elizabeth Coyne, Devin Michael Crain, Gavin Matthew Crain, Hannah Michelle Cummings, Catalena Hope Cuny, Kevin George Danove, Marcus Lamonte Dawson, Corey Michael Donovan, Israel Asher Drakeford II, Jeremiah James Driver, Cole Joseph Elliott, Christopher Michael Ells, Yakira Alexandria Evans, Alivia Nicole Ewing, Avione Jalissa Fabre, Hope Nicole Fayard, Lane Morris Firmin,
Noah Bourgeois Fritscher, Paulina Alexandra Koksharova Gage, Kaleb Ashton Galloway, Travis Glenn Gaude, Madison Renaè, George, Conner James Gillen, Ronilyn Gonzales-Thomas, Brody Wade Gottschalk, Arielle Renee Graves, Quentin Michael Everitt Greer, Zachery Michael Greer, Clay Thomas Guillory, Whitney Elizabeth Hamm, Juwan Harrell, Grant Thomas Hartzog, Wade Matthew Heap, Geobany Mendoza Hernandez, Layna Maryann Hesson, Makayla Janay Hewitt, Kobe Veshan Hollins,
Abbey Elizabeth Hynes, Michael Shane Jarrell, Shelbi Elizabeth Jays, Peyton Marshall Jenkins, Trevor Tremayne Johnson, Brayley Annabelle Johnston, Makiyria Mar'Kia Jones, Joel Adrian King, Gavin Blake Leblanc, Daniel Paul Lee, Justin Arlington Lee, Trinity Marie Lee, Jackson Tyler Lesage, Caleb Christopher Lewis, Ta'Corianna Ja'Myia Longino, Kyle Jeffery Marmillion, Elizabeth Kayli Mathis, Ian Patrick McDaniel, Madisen Paige McDow, Mannese Cherrie McFarlane,
Brayden Morgan McGehee, Bailey Lyn McLain, Baylee Anne Miller, Catherine Elizabeth Mino, Lane Joseph Moore, Hayden Matthew Moran, Cayleigh Briana Mosbey, Derek Lee Moses, John McCoy Moss, Melina Munoz Vega, Kimberly Alexis Newsom, Rafael Alexander Noriega, Shane Anthony Nunez Jr, Christopher Oliva, Ethan Daniel Paradela, Dylan Michael Pellegrin, Alexis Paige Penn, Logan Joseph Pennington, Payten Nikole Perrilloux, Ivana Lemeishia Peterson,
Dylan Michael Pichoff, Jalyn Chantel Pierrie, Lizbeth Gabriella Ponce, Allyson Brooke Poret, Chase Andrew Poret, Nicholas William Quave, Sean Michael Rabaca, Kayla Angelle Ragan, Thomas Mitchell Revelle, Cameron Christopher Richards, Aundreuz Leetoy Ridgel, Gage Edward Riggs, Camryn`Ann Georgia Riviere, Kristian Alek Roberg, Rosie Cheyenne Robert, Alyssa Renae Robin, Emily Madison Robinson, Romeo D'Angelo Robinson, Samantha Kimberly Rodosta, Courtney Elizabeth Rodriguez, Hannah Sophia Rogers, Morgan Elizabeth Rome, Hunter Blake Rowland, Blake Anthony Roy, Michaela Jane Ruberts,
Thomas Edward Rudiger, Dylan Blake Rushing, Tyler Michael Ryan, Brianna Michelle Saacks, Nissa Elizabeth Samuels, Legacie Louryn Santana, Darrion Sandrall Santee, Brooke Madison Scelson, Gregory Alan Schwaner, Daven Scott Sharp, Floyd Nolan Sharp, Raychel Alexis Sharp, Hunter Charles Shepard, Vernon Paul Siffert, Logan Andrew Simmons, Kayleigh Anne Sinopoli, Madison Aubrey Slaven, Danielle Paige Smith, Haylee Victoria Smith, Vanesha Diane Smith,
Alexandra René Spell, Debra Vernice Stallworth, Blaise Trinity Stein, Kelly Elizabeth Stoltz, Kayla Alexis Stone, Mason Lee Stringer, David Joshua Stubbs, Beau Robert Tadlock, Bailey Alexander Talley, Caitlyn Grace Talley, Cari Danielle Talley, Taylor Jacob Tassin, Tyler Anthony Tassin, Donovan Tasso Taylor, Gavin Lawrence Taylor, Jasha Janae Tibbs,
Kristine Thi Tran, Drew Maria Treadway, Valentina Turner, Misael Timoteo Vargas, John Robert Vashko, Sanchez Lamore Walls, Kamrin Jacob Washington, Jacob Anthony Weekly, Donavon Wade Welch, Terryione De'Atrice Whitehead, Brant Skylar Willie, Taylor Alissa Wilson, Brianna Jeannette Wimmer, Morgan Lynn Windham, Ricky Odell Woodson and Theodore Xiav Xiong.