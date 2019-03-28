Patrons of the Slidell branch library on Robert Boulevard will have more places to park next year if plans to acquire the land immediately to the west of the library go through as expected.
The land, 1.24 acres at the corner of Robert and North boulevards, went up for sale this past November at an asking price of $452,500. At a meeting that month, the St. Tammany Library Board of Control approved spending up to $500,000 to purchase the land, subject to an appraisal.
At the board's March 26 meeting, members learned that the appraisal had come in at $460,000, giving the green light for the parish to purchase the land on the library’s behalf at the asking price. The purchase is expected to be finalized within 90 days.
The additional land will provide much-needed additional parking for the branch, but library director Kelly LaRocca says that turning the vacant land into a paved and lighted parking lot will probably not begin until sometime next year.
In other budget matters, the library board approved LaRocca’s request to allocate another $130,000 in capital funds for three projects, including new roofing for the Mandeville and South Slidell branches, and a backflow preventer for the Slidell branch.
LaRocca says a new roof for the Mandeville branch is urgently needed because the current roof is leaking. “We can’t have it leaking in the library,” LaRocca told the board.
Reroofing the South Slidell branch is a preventive measure, and the backflow preventer for the Slidell branch is required by the City of Slidell, LaRocca said.
The library system started the year with $1.3 million available for capital improvements. The land acquisition, new roof and the backflow preventer leave more than $700,000 available for additional projects.
The board also heard a report from Sandy Crosby on the activities of the Friends of the Slidell Library, which Crosby said raised almost $20,000 last year in support of branches on the east side of the parish.
The 300-member group, founded in 1976, sponsors a variety of fundraising projects, including book sales and silent auctions.