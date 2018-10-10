The St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission approved one subdivision at its Oct. 9 meeting, but postponed action on four others for various reasons.
Commissioners approved preliminary plans for Parcel 6 and 7 in the Bedico Creek planned unit development, which consists of 19 lots on seven acres south of Interstate 12, west of La. 1085 and west of Madisonville.
The commission postponed preliminary approval of two subdivisions on La. 1077 near Goodbee, northwest of Covington. The planning department staff reported that it was “actively working through fill mitigation issues” with the developers of both subdivisions.
The panel indefinitely postponed action on The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes, a 91-lot development by D. R. Horton, Inc. on 75 acres. Horton attorney Jeff Schoen requested the indefinite postponement after representatives of the Goodbee Civic Association and the Little Tchefuncte River Association protested the fact that the case had already been postponed four times in as many months.
After postponement was granted, Schoen huddled with members of both associations, then returned at the end of the meeting to ask that the case be put back on the November agenda so it could be scheduled for a hearing in December as required by commission procedural rules.
Commissioners also postponed until December a hearing on another proposal in Goodbee -- this one Providence Parks Phase 1, which consists of 173 lots on 56.5 acres being developed by Providence Parks LLC.
The same civic groups that opposed Goodbee Lakes also complained that the Providence Parks case had been postponed for three consecutive months. Attorney Paul Mayronne, who represented the developers, said he hoped that a two-month postponement would provide enough time to address the issues raised by both the planning department staff and opponents of the development.
Also postponed was the preliminary approval of Ashton Parc, 156 lots on 48 acres on the south side of Haas Road, east of U. S. 11, north of Slidell, because the case had not been properly advertised in time for the October meeting. The case will be back on the commission’s November agenda.
Final plans for Southern Oaks, Phase 1, 58 lots on 27.5 acres being developed by Yanin LLC south of La. 22, east of La. 1085, west of Madisonville, were also postponed for one month. Mayronne, who represents Yanin, requested the postponement, saying rain had delayed construction.
The commission voted 10-0 on each item at its Oct. 9 meeting. Commissioner Kirk Drumm was absent.