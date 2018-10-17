SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM: Candidates from St. Tammany Parish school districts 8, 11, 13 and 15 will participate in a forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the cafeteria of Boyet Junior High School, 59295 Rebel Drive, Slidell. The forum is sponsored by the Military Road Alliance, the League of Women Voters and the Education Committee of the St. Tammany East Chamber of Commerce. Early voting for this election will be Oct. 23-30. The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 6.
HOMELESS VETS DONATION DRIVE: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is collecting donations to help support homeless veterans from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 17. Volunteers are collecting nonperishable food, toiletries, blankets, new undergarments and gently used clothing, shoes and backpacks. The items will be given out at Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on Oct. 27. To volunteer, email cynthia.white19@va.gov or call (504) 507-2033.
ATHENA AWARDS: East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce presents the Athena Awards at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The awards are given for professional excellence and service to the community, actively assisting women. For information or to register, visit estchamber.com or call (985) 643-5678.
"GREASE": A free outdoor screening of "Grease" will be presented from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Pearl River branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 64580 La. 41. Picnic dinners are welcome, and a food truck will be on-site with items for purchase. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 863-5518.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the featured speaker during the St. Tammany Prayer Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The breakfast is sponsored by Christian Business Men’s Connection and Life Resources Inc. The cost is $30. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
CHS ALUMNI SOCIAL: Northshore alumni of Chalmette High School are invited to gather for a reunion at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Fat Jack's Food and Spirits, 3112 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell. Former teachers will be on hand, plus sodas, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a two-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19-20, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. For more information, contact Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville, continues Oct. 19 with a gospel night featuring Shades of Praise and the Covenant Church Choir, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Home-cooked dinners will be available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church next door. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free.
OBSERVE THE MOON: Members of the Pontchartrain Astronomy Society will have their telescopes set up so people of all ages can view different aspects of the moon from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Madisonville branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 1123 Main St. The International Observe the Moon Night event is free and open to the public; registration is encouraged. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 845-4819.
MONSTER MASH SPONSORS: St. Tammany Parish Hospital's Parenting Center seeks sponsorships for the annual fundraiser slated for Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. The fall fest features live music, trick-or-treating, food and beverage options, inflatables, crafts and activities. Levels begin at $300. For information, contact Melanie Rudolph at St. Tammany Hospital Foundation, (985) 898-4141 or email mrudolph@stph.org.
ST. TAMMANY PROJECT CHRISTMAS: People who could benefit from the services of St. Tammany Project Christmas can apply this month in Slidell, Covington and Lacombe. St. Tammany Project Christmas provides holiday services for qualified school children up to age 18, and to senior citizens who are 65 and older living in St. Tammany Parish. Application dates and locations are:
- St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20; and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.
- Northshore Pastoral Center, 4465 U.S. 190 East Service Road, Covington, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20; and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.
- The Village Church-Lutheran, 29180 U.S. 190, Lacombe, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20; and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22.
To apply for assistance, provide a valid picture ID, Social Security cards for all household members, SNAP eligibility letter or current printout (showing all household members), custody papers (if applicable), and proof of school enrollment, including a report card if a child is 18. All documents must be presented for applications to be accepted. For information, call (985) 259-5770 or email information@stprojectchristmas.org.
DACHSHUND RACES: Lamb of God Lutheran Church has fun on the move at the second annual dachshund race at noon, Sunday, Oct. 21, at the church at 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. The races will be part of the Oktoberfest with a costume contest, family activities, arts and crafts, food and German food (ordered in advance). For information, call (985) 846-1877 or www.logslidell.com.
AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Erin Entrada Kelly, author and winner of the Newberry Medal Award for "Hello, Universe," will discuss her work and life at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the St. Tammany Parish Library's Causeway branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles and a professor at Rosemont College, Kelly will discuss her books for middle grade readers, including "The Land of Forgotten Girls," "Blackbird Fly" and her newest work, "You Go First." For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org or call (985) 629-1931.
BOARD GAME ADVENTURES: St. Tammany Parish Library plans a host of events to challenge the brain and meet like-minded people while having fun. Puzzles and games are provided by the library.
- Get It Together — Puzzle Time, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, Slidell Branch.
- Game Afternoon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, Slidell Branch.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Emerging Young Professionals group of the St. Tammany East Chamber of Commerce will hold a Bingo, Brews and Boos after-hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Brass Monkey Draught Emporium, 230 Cousin St., Slidell.
CANDIDATES' FORUM: Candidates for the St. Tammany Parish School Board in the Slidell and Pearl River area districts (5, 8, 11, 13, 15) will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell, at the open meeting of the Slidell Republican Women's Club. Cost for the dinner is $35 and reservations are required by Oct. 23 to bettysue@bellsouth.net. For more information, see www.lfrw.com/SlidellSRWC. Early voting for this election will be Oct. 23-30. The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 6.
MYSTERY DINNER: "Murder in the Stacks," a mystery dinner theater event, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Mandeville Library, 844 Girod St. Local author Erica Spindler will be on hand to help solve the case. Costumes and props are encouraged, and a light dinner will be served. Registration is required and is limited to adults. Register at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 626-4293.
GOLF TOURNEY: Oak Harbor Golf Club will be the site for the St. Luke Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament at noon Friday, Oct. 26. The shotgun-start event is open to all golfers. Fees are $100. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. The tournament supports such charities as Project Christmas of St. Tammany Parish, Children's Wish Endowment Inc. and the Good Samaritans Food Bank at St. Luke. For more information, contact chairman Al Thonn at (985) 774-1735.
TOUCH A TRUCK: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold a Touch a Truck fundraiser for children ages 3 to 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Fremaux Town Center, 55 Town Center Parkway, Slidell. The rain date is Nov. 3. Admission is $3 per person, and soft drinks will be sold for $1.
DYSLEXIA AWARENESS: A communitywide dyslexia awareness event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 27, at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2480 U.S. 190, Mandeville, with guest speakers, educators, therapists and advocates. For more information, contact Amy Cuevas at (504) 908-7161 or Dr. Jessica Stubbs at (985) 201-0609.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a pancake-decorating contest for children, at the Lion's Den, 356 Cleveland Ave., Slidell. Flapjacks, sausage and coffee or milk is $6, with proceeds to support the Lions' vision programs.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. Toastmasters provide experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
ART SHOW: The work of more than 30 local artists will be showcased during the Lenda Dean-Perez Memorial Art Show and Sale on Oct. 26-28 in the Parish Life Center at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville. Admission is free. Show hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, with free pizza; from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a meet-the-artist wine reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, with free breakfast and a raffle of donated artworks.
FISHING RODEO: The Captain John Rogers Memorial Fishing Rodeo benefiting We Heart Veterans will be Oct. 27 at Art & Vicki's The Dock, 118 Harbor View Court, Slidell. The weigh-in will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m. and an after-party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $75 per angler, or $35 for those younger than 15, at weheartveterans.org. To form a fishing team, donate auction items or become a donor or sponsor, visit the website or call We Heart Veterans CEO John Sutton at (985) 778-2775.
QUILTING BEE: The Joy Quilters will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29-30, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. Quilters are encouraged to come and go during this time. For information, call (985) 641-0684.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.