The Lakeshore High School cheerleaders and the Silver Star dance team have been busy preparing for competitions that will test their skills against some of most talented squads from around the U.S.
The cheer squad, directed by Megan Treigle and Jordie Legendre, is getting ready for the National Cheerleaders Association national championship in Dallas on Jan. 24-25. The team will compete in the Game Day and Performance divisions.
Their routine consists of 2½ minutes of aerial skills and various cheers that are intricate and action-packed.
The girls have been preparing since March for this competition, in which teams from across the U.S. compete for a national championship. The treasured prize of the weekend is a 4-foot-tall golden megaphone trophy and black jackets awarded to all team members.
Lakeshore’s Silver Stars began competition on Jan. 19-20. LHS graduate Taylor Windom coaches the team.
Ten girls competed in the Pom division and Open divisions at the American All-Star competition in Lafayette.
Their open routine is a very strong contemporary dance to the song “Rival." The pom routine is performed to a mixture of songs including “Yeah!” by Usher and “3” by Britney Spears. Both dances are less than two minutes long and showcase a wide variety of the team’s talents.
Two of the 10 competitors, Sara Kitchen and Victoria Vinet, are performing a duet, and Vinet had a solo dance as well. It's a fierce dance to a remix of the song “Survivor." Sara and Victoria’s duet is a beautiful, graceful and meaningful dance to the cover “Scars to You’re Beautiful” by Alex Gronlund.