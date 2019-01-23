The Slidell City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance on Tuesday that could give the board more say in how group homes are established in the city.
But while City Attorney Bryan Haggerty and City Planner Eric Lundin told the council it was a wise move to pass the ordinance, both men added there really isn’t much that can be done if group home operators choose to bypass city government altogether and simply open wherever they choose.
Group homes are residences in which unrelated people in need of support, care or supervision live together. They can be residences for people of different age groups and with different challenges, such as dementia, physical or mental disabilities, or those trying to overcome addiction. Group homes often are placed in residential areas because the property is far cheaper there than in commercial districts.
The ordinance passed Tuesday by the Slidell Council amended city code to make group homes a conditional use in all of the city’s residential districts. So now, when a group home wants to open in Slidell, operators would theoretically come to city government to discuss permitting, parking restrictions, fencing and the like.
While many group home operators want to be “good neighbors,” Haggerty said not all operate that way, and that the U.S. Supreme Court still overwhelmingly rules that once inhabited, group homes are protected by the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination of any person or group seeking housing.
Because of that almost blanket protection, Haggerty said there are some organizations that blatantly disregard a city’s desire to discuss potential use and practically “open overnight” unbeknownst to nearby residents.
Haggerty cited the case of a single mother in Slidell who woke up one morning to find 12 men had moved next door overnight into what had quietly (and quickly) become a group home for rehabilitating alcoholics and drug addicts.
District B Councilman David Dunham questioned if the council passed the ordinance, could the city do anything about a group home being established if it didn’t come to the city asking for conditional use permits.
Haggerty said probably not.
“You can spend a fortune fighting these homes when the track record in the courts for those groups has been very successful,” Haggerty said. “It’s unlikely that we would file a lawsuit to get them out of that house because they are protected by the Federal Housing Authority.
“They could open tomorrow morning and we could attempt to contact them, and we have in the past…and said ‘You need to come in to us.’ As (Lundin) pointed out, you have an obligation to seek reasonable accommodations, but you didn’t do that. Still, there’s case law even when that hasn’t happened that the federal government supports the group home.”
Group homes are not new to Slidell or other cities across the U.S. Former District B Councilman Sam Abney took aim at a group home in his district a few years ago, and Lundin said he’s had conversations with St. Tammany Parish Government Planner Sidney Fontenot, as well as city planners in Covington and Mandeville, about the subject. Lundin said each reported they’ve dealt with similar concerns recently and have found their hands largely are tied when it comes to making requests of group home operators.
“It’s frustrating,” Haggerty said.
Still, he said the city’s “Strongest authority is its zoning laws”and recommended adoption of the amendment.
“Absent this sort of legislation, the process doesn’t go through the city, it only goes through Planning, or it doesn’t go through Planning at all. And (the group homes) just open the doors,” Haggerty said.