The Fontainebleau Bulldogs baseball team hung on for a thrilling 4-3 nondistrict victory over the visiting Franklinton Demons in a game that was moved up a day at The Boneyard to get the contest in ahead of expected inclement weather.
The Bulldogs scratched across a run in the bottom of the first. Fontainebleau’s designated hitter Jeff Lee drove in Preston Canale, who had walked and advanced to third on a Jack Schluter single to right.
Franklinton tallied two runs in the third, driven in by Jared Jenkins and Trent Varnado.
Fontainebleau broke through with a three-spot in the home half of the fourth. Canale and Jake Crawford picked up hits with Trey Kuylen plating two runs, putting the Bulldogs up 4-3. The Bulldogs also took advantage of two walks given up by Franklinton starter Nate Bracey.
The Bulldogs received sharp early pitching from junior starter Will Kinzeler IV, who picked up the win after going five innings. Reliever Jeff Lee, a lefty, was sharp, replacing Kinzeler. Senior closer Dillon Todd earned his first save of the season after running into some difficulty in Franklinton’s final at bat.
Todd struck out Jordan McKenzie before Varnado singled to right field. He tallied another strike out for the second out before loading the bases with a walk. Franklinton’s Richard Berry stepped in, working the count to 2-2 before Todd dispatched him on strikes to close things out, securing the Bulldogs’ victory.
Todd said he enjoys coming into the game with everything on the line. “I threw primarily fast balls with confidence and didn’t have to rely on my curveball,” he said. “We battled, and hopefully this win can give us some momentum to go on a run.”
Fontainebleau coach Mike Woods said he’s proud of the way his Bulldogs fought.
“Our starter (Kinzeler) wanted the ball and he gave us a gusty effort,” he said. “Our pitching staff kept us in the game, and I’m proud of their performance.”