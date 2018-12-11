At the request of the developers, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission indefinitely postponed on Dec. 11 two large subdivisions planned for an an area off La. 1077 north of Covington.
The developments are on hold pending the outcome of proposed revisions to the parish’s landfill ordinance.
Commissioners postponed preliminary approvals of The Preserve at Goodbee Lakes (a 91-lot development on 75 acres to be built by a D.R. Horton;) and Providence Parks, 173 lots on 56.5 acres owned by Providence Parks, LLC.
At issue is how the parish’s landfill regulations should be interpreted.
Both developers have maintained that they can use a single drainage pond to meet the requirements of two different drainage regulations.
Opponents, including representatives of the Little Tchefuncte River Association and the Goodbee Civic Association, say that permitting the developers to do so would reduce the total amount of drainage required and increase the flood risk in the area, which is bordered by the Tchefuncte River.
In an attempt to resolve the issue, the parish planning department drafted an amended fill ordinance that would allow a single pond to meet both regulations as developers have requested.
The ordinance was introduced at the St. Tammany Parish Council’s November 1 meeting, then came up for adoption when the council met on December 6.
The council decided at its December meeting to postpone any action on the ordinance for six months, to allow time for a committee of stakeholders to consider its impact and make recommendations to the full council.
At the planning commission meeting, attorney Jeff Schoen, representing Horton, said, “It could be that as this legislation develops, we may change our project, or we may stick with our project and go forward. I think it would be appropriate, if the commission is so inclined, to just indefinitely postpone.”
Attorney Paul Mayronne, representing Providence Parks, echoed Schoen’s position, and commissioners unanimously granted the postponements.
In other action, the commission granted tentative approval of Maison Trace, 54 lots on 16.3 acres on Strain Road, east of La. 59, north of Mandeville, and preliminary approval of Rigolets Estates, Phase 3A-1, 35 lots on 16.9 acres west of U.S. 90, south of La. 433, south of Slidell.
Commissioners approved final plans for two other subdivisions, and assessed the required road and drainage impact fees.
Maison du Lac, Phase 3A, was approved and assessed a total of $15,337 for seven lots on 1.2 acres, off of La. 1085, west of La. 21, south of Covington.
Jackson Court, 46 lots on 17.4 acres east of the intersection of La. 22 and La. 1085 west of Madisonville, was approved and assessed a total of $100,786.