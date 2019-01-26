The top wrestling program in St. Tammany Parish maintained its spot atop the throne.
St. Paul’s won eight individual weight class championships on its way to its 10th consecutive parish title Saturday afternoon at Covington High .
The meet featured Hannan, Covington, Fontainebleau, Lakeshore, Mandeville, Pearl River and St. Paul’s. The Wolves finished with 291 points, while runner-up Hannan had 183½ points.
St. Paul's individual winners were Jacob Houser (106), Connor Ovideo (113), Brandon Stein (120), Peyton Ward (132), Ben Davidson (145), Evan Ulfers (170), Cole Ulfers (195) and Bob Bobrowski (285).
“I thought we wrestled pretty well,” Wolves coach Matt Pinero said. “There were a couple of matches we maybe let get away from us but going into the state tournament you want to have some momentum so this (performance) is a good thing going forward.”
Other weight class individual winners included James Geiger of Hannan (126), Hunter Verret of Covington (138), Deionisio Talbot from Hannan (152), William Broussard of Fontainebleau (160), Mark Pennison of Hannan (182) and Logan Ahlborn of Fontainebleau (220).
William Broussard of Fontainebleau was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the meet.
Team results:
1. St. Paul’s, 291
2. Archbishop Hannan, 183.5
3. Covington, 112
4. Fontainebleau, 108
5. Lakeshore, 58
6. Mandeville, 51
7. Pearl River, 8.5
Top four individual finishers:
106 pounds
1. Jacob Houser, St. Paul’s
2. Cameron Prejean, Mandeville
3. Cole Bartlett, Hannan
4. Kade Miller, Lakeshore
113 pounds
1. Connor Oviedo, St. Paul’s
2. David Cuccia, Fontainebleau
3. Vincent Bruno, Mandeville
4. Sam Davidson, St. Paul’s
120 pounds
1. Brandon Stein, St. Paul’s
2. Sean Cripple, St. Paul’s
3. Cade Hontiveros, Hannan
4. Ethan Viator, St. Paul’s
126 pounds
1. James Geiger, Hannan
2. Carter Duet, St. Paul’s
3. Nicholas Raspino, St. Paul’s
4. Jacob Frazier, St. Paul’s
132 pounds
1. Peyton Ward, St. Paul’s
2. Grant Nastasi, St. Paul’s
3. Cameron Richards, Covington
4. Gavin Gautier, Hannan
138 pounds
1. Hunter Verret, Covington
2. Cody Campbell, St. Paul’s
3. Grayson Pennison, Hannan
4. Jackson Knapper, Fontainebleau
145 pounds
1. Ben Davidson, St. Paul’s
2. Jarreth Wheeler, Covington
3. Evan Brouillette, Hannan
4. James Stapleton, Fontainebleau
152 pounds
1. Deionisio Talbot, Hannan
2. Kristian McHugh, St. Paul’s
3. Roman Davis, Mandeville
4. Austin Firmin, Covington
160 pounds
1. William Broussard, Fontainebleau
2. Rhett Barker, St. Paul’s
3. David Duplechain, Hannan
4. Kevin Vicknair, St. Paul’s
170 pounds
1. Evan Ulfers, St. Paul’s
2. Christopher Allen, Covington
3. Wyatt Coffey, Hannan
4. Aubrey Womack, Lakeshore
182 pounds
1. Mark Pennison, Hannan
2. Joshua Sabadie, St. Paul’s
3. Richard Cunningham, Covington
4. Isaiah Chatelain, Lakeshore
195 pounds
1. Cole Ulfers, St. Paul’s
2. Kyle Boell, Fontainebleau
3. Ross Olivier, Covington
4. Alejandro Canas, Lakeshore
220 pounds
1. Logan Ahlborn, Fontainebleau
2. Matthew Gros, St. Paul’s
3. Sam Avenel, St. Paul’s
4. Dominick Murry, Mandeville
285 pounds
1. Bob Bobrowski, St. Paul’s
2. Frank Bretey, Archbishop Hannan
3. Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore
4. Mason Erickson, Pearl River