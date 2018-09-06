As August came around, everyone at Salmen High began to get ready for the 2018-2019 school year. And just as students gave their final goodbyes to seniors who graduated in the spring, they also gave greetings to the next class of freshmen, who, like new school administrators, were just getting accustomed to their school.
Now that September is here, everyone has finally figured out their individual routines. That means classes and homework, of course, but it also means students could start looking forward to the start of another glorious football season.
For weeks, everyone was looking forward to the season opener against Madison Prep, and the faculty knew they needed something special for the occasion. So on Aug. 31, students and teachers gathered in the gym for a pep rally.
Salmen is a school known for its pride, and it showed that day. Students got their faces painted, and there were spectacular performances by the school band, dance team, step team, cheerleaders and the new Majorettes team.
To add to the fun, students in each grade competed against other grades in games of musical chairs and hockey. Like every year, the emcees of the rally initiated a contest to see which class could make the most noise, which is just another tradition to celebrate the beginning of the football season.
But the celebrating didn’t stop there. Throughout the day, the only thing students could talk about was how much fun they had at the pep rally, and later that night, a multitude of fans came out to the game to support the Spartans. Everyone was excited for the game, and no one tried to hide it. The crowd roared, the cheerleaders cheered and the band played their heart out. It was a fun night out and everyone had a good time.
Now that football season is here, the school is sure to be more lively and the students are sure to be more pumped. As long as the students keep showing as much pride and enthusiasm for the team as they did in Week 1, then they can expect many more pep rallies, and the team will have the encouragement to win more games.
As Salmen simply puts it: Pride is Power.