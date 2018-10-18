The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office announced Thursday that a 16-year-old Northshore High student was arrested on terrorizing charges and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center late Wednesday night.
A parent contacted the Slidell Police Department after they were made aware that the teen had sent text messages to other students referencing guns and his plans to harm another student. The teen lives outside of city limits, however, and Slidell Police turned the investigation over to the Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was arrested on one count of terrorizing.
“We have made it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents I urge you, to please speak with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”
There were approximately a dozen similar incidents during the latter part of the 2017-2018 school year. Police across the parish said at the time they would not tolerate threats of violence in schools, and arrests were made at several junior high schools and high schools, both public and private.