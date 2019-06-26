PICU OPENS: A Level II pediatric intensive care unit has opened at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, in partnership with Ochsner Hospital for Children. Staffed by Ochsner pediatric critical care physicians, the unit offers a team with specialized training in caring for patients age 18 and under. The same physicians will also care for patients in STPH’s renovated inpatient pediatrics unit adjacent to the PICU. For information, visit www.ochsner.org/schedule or www.stph.org/schedule-now.
SAFE SITTER CLASS: A one-day class for teens ages 11-14 on information for babysitting will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Community Outreach Center in the Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The course covers live-saving skills, CPR and choking. Registration is required. Cost is $75 for manual and completion card. For information, call (985) 280-8529 or www.slidellmemorial.org/outreach.
IN THE KITCHEN: "Healthy Cooking with Chef Monteleone offers skills for easy recipes and to help develop healthy eating habits. The course is 3 p.m. July 8, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 280-6665.
GIRL TALK: Drs. Alice LeBreton and Deborah Hilton lead a class on physical, social and emotional changes for ages 9-13 at 6 p.m. July 9, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 per family. Register at (985) 280-2657 or www.slidellmemorial.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a free class at 1 p.m. July 9, in the Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, on how to prepare for joint replacement surgery and what to expect during the hospital stay. Participants will meet the therapy staff and learn about exercise and activities. The class is limited to 40 participants. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING: The Council on Aging St. Tammany and the Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program will host a series of meetings in Covington and Slidell. Counselors are Medicare-certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. Meetings are from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at alternating COAST centers: in Covington, 1940 N. 10th St.; and in Slidell, 610 Cousin St. The next is July 17. For information, call COAST at (985) 892-0377 or the state Senior Health Insurance Information Program at (800) 259-5300 or www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
CUDDLE BUDDIES: Carmen Fouquet will lead a Cuddle Buddies learning and support group for parents and playtime for babies 7 months to 15 months old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 18 at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Participation is free for Parenting Center members; the membership fee is $125 a year. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
PROSTATE INFORMATION: "Minimally Invasive Treatment for the Enlarged Prostate with UroLift" is the Lunch and Learn topic at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Dr. Michael Pinsky discusses treatment, with blood pressure screenings and free lunch. To register, call (985) 280-2657.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
BIRTHING TOUR: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a tour of the women and children's services units starting at 10:30 a.m. July 13 at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The group tours are for expectant parents and their families to see the labor and delivery and recovery/postpartum units and talk about the process from admitting to discharge. The tours are offered the second Saturday of each month and run every half-hour until noon. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
BROTHERS AND SISTERS: A sibling class will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The class, limited to 12 participants, features a video and talk about what it will be like to have a new baby, a tour of the maternal child unit, how to touch/hold a new sibling and how to help parents with the new baby. Bring a baby doll or stuffed animal for practice. Parents must remain with children. To register or for information, visit www.lakeviewregional.com or (985) 867-3900.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. The free Caregiver Support and Education group meetings are at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., and at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. For information, call (985) 892-0377.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
LSVT LOUD FOR LIFE: An effective speech treatment for people with Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurological conditions, this exercise class is for those who have completed the LSVT LOUD treatment protocol with a speech language pathologist each Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, 19055 Kane Lane, Covington. Cost is $10. For information, call (985) 867-4054.
NEW BABY SUPPORT GROUP: A support group for parents with babies from birth to 6 months meets from 11:15 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
SAIL AND TAI CHI: Council on Aging St. Tammany is registering seniors 60 and older for free exercise classes at the Covington Active Aging Center, 19404 N. 10th St. Stay Active and Independent for Life is a strength, balance, endurance, flexibility and fitness class for older adults and will be offered at 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tai Chi, according to wellness coordinator Nick Pichon, is a "Chinese practice that is moderate and nonstrenuous in nature,” with classes at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information, call Pichon at COAST, (985) 892-0377.
SOAR: Strengthening Outcomes with Autism Resources hosts a monthly networking and support group at Slidell Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Center Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The next meeting is 9 a.m. June 19. For information, contact Anne Galiano at (504) 812-9548.
STROKE SURVIVORS AND CAREGIVERS: Lakeview Regional Medical Center holds a class at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month to provide education and socialization for caregivers and survivors. The group meets at the Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, 19055 Kane Lane, Covington.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.