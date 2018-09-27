Here are some highlights of what's coming up for the rest of the month of October.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
BRAS FOR A CAUSE: 6 p.m., Oct. 11. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Women’s Council of Realtors' benefit for breast cancer awareness. $50. (985) 788-8238 or brasforacause.com.
A TASTE OF OLDE TOWNE: Oct. 11-14, Olde Towne Slidell. Wine dinners and tastings plus art events. (504) 439-2543 or atasteoldetowne.com.
SELL-A-BRATION: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Northshore Harbor Center. 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Slidell Newcomers’ 36th annual show featuring handcrafted items. Free. (985) 641-2021 or slidellnewcomerscraftshow.com.
NORTHSHORE ON TAP: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Homebrew and craft beer festival benefiting Hospice Foundation of the South. $25. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.
WILD THINGS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Bayou Lacombe Center and Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge. 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Family-friendly outdoor activities in this 21st annual event. Free. (985) 882-2015.
WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13-14. 133 Mable St., Madisonville. The 29th year of classic boats on the Tchefuncte benefiting the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum. $10 adults, $5 seniors and children. (985) 845-9200.
WARRIOR WING COOK OFF: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14. Olde Towne Slidell. Teams compete to prepare the best chicken wings to benefit Bring It Home Northshore’s recreational support program. $10. (985) 290-1587 or bringithome.org.
JUSTIN ADDISON MEMORIAL CONSERVATION CUP: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. Polo, music, food and more benefiting the Land Trust for Louisiana. $50. (985) 542-5006 or landtrustforlouisiana.org.
FESTIVAL OF THE LAKE: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 20; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21. Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Music, food, games and more. (985) 626-3144 or festivalofthelake.com.
SLIDELL FUN & FOOD FEST: Oct. 19, 20, 21. St. Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Road, Slidell. 50th-anniversary celebration of the event with rides, food, crafts and more. (985) 643-6224 or saintmmchurch.org.
EXTRA-VETTE-GANZA: Oct. 20. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. More than 200 classic Corvettes on display. Free. (504) 455-8188 or gnocc.com.
BIKETOBER FEST: Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Brooks Bike Shop, 416 E. Gibson St., Covington. Group ride on the Tammany Trace to four breweries between Covington and Mandeville. Free. (985) 237-3658 or brooksbikeshop.com.
OZONE SONGWRITER FESTIVAL: Oct. 20-21. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Three stages of entertainment featuring local singer-songwriters. (985) 626-8191 or facebook.com/ozonesongwritersfest/
WHISPERS FROM THE PAST: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Covington Cemetery No. 1, 608 N. Columbia St. Residents of the cemetery relate the history of Covington. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
HARVEST CLUB POLO CLASSIC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. The Junior League of Covington’s fundraiser featuring polo and live entertainment. $150. (985) 892-5258 or harvestgoldcupolo.com.
SLIDELL ANTIQUE FALL STREET FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Olde Towne Slidell. More than 200 booths of collectibles and crafts with live music. Free. (985) 643-4790 or slidellantiques.com.
FALLIN’ FOR MADISONVILLE: Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28. Madisonville Park Playground, 1007 Pine St. The Madisonville Garden Club presents a Steinhauer craft show along with children’s activities, music and more. Free. (985) 778-7790 or facebook.com/fallinformadisonville/
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
FIELD OF SCREAMS: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct 12-13. Covington Recreation Complex, 4001 De Porres Road. Blue Swamp Creek Nature Trail is transformed into two Halloween-themed trails. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
HOWL-O-WEEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Abita Brewery, 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Dog- and kid-friendly costume party benefiting the Northshore Humane Society. $15. abita.com.
MONSTER MASH: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. Halloween festival featuring trick-or-treating, strolling characters, live music and more. $10 adults, $20 children. (985) 898-4435 or sthfoundation.org.
BOO FEST: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct 27. Lakeview Regional Hospital, 95 Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. More than 70 haunted houses, costume contests and more to benefit special needs children of St. Tammany, $2 adults, $5 children. accesslouisiana.org.
PUMPKINS IN THE PARK: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Pumpkins, hayrides and more. Free. (985) 871-7171.
HALLOWEEN BASH WITH VINCE VANCE & THE VALIANTS: 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Heritage Park, Slidell. Annual closing event of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MADISONVILLE NOT-SO-SCARY SPOOKY HOUSE: 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. Trick-or-treating and Halloween party for kids. Free. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.
THEATER
"TALL WOMEN": Oct. 14. Abita Springs Women’s Center. 71667 Levenson St. Playmakers Readers Theatre presents this work about a woman at three stages of her life. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"THE SEAFARER": 8 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27 and Nov. 2-3; 2 p.m. Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. An unexpected guest disrupts a Christmas celebration. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"ROCKY HORROR: THE BIOHAZARD MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. An environmental twist on the horror classic. $22.50-$30. (995) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"ROCKY HORROR ROYALTY": 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Screening of the horror classic. $12. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. Oct. 26-31. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Let’s do the time warp again. $29 adults; $27 senior/military, $21 student. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"WE ALL SCREAM FOR HALLOWEEN": 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder-mystery theater with a spooky twist. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadele.com.
MUSIC
PANORAMA JAZZ BAND: 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Pearl River Public Library, 64580 La. 41, Pearl River. New Orleans jazz. (985) 863-5518 or sttammanylibrary.org.
BIG DADDY O AND UNEVEN GROUND: 5 p.m. Oct. 11. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ROBERT SMITH & THE ROAMIN’ JASMINE: 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz ‘N the Vines series. $10. pontchartrainvineyards.com.
THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HART: 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Fuhrmann Auditorium, Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society performs.
NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Heritage Park, Slidell. Part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
THE RICK SAMSON PROJECT AND LAROUX: 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
FAITH BECNEL: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavilage.com.
ELTON JOHN NIGHT: 7 p.m. Oct. 19. English Tea Room & Eatery, 714 E. Rutland St., Covington. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
GOSPEL NIGHT: 6 p.m. Oct 19. Drew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The Covenant Church choir and Shades of Praise perform. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SUNSET SYMPHONY: 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Mandeville Lakefront. The Louisiana Philharmonic presents a program of popular favorites. Free. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
ABITA SPRINGS OPRY: 5:45 p.m. Oct. 20, Abita Springs Town Hall, Chris Talley & the Three Rivers Cooperative, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, Affordable Bluegrass Act and The Cotton Mouth Kings perform. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
TYLER SMITH AND BETSY USCHKRAT: 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Third Sunday concert series continues with the musicians from Loyola faculty performing. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington,com.
THE CHARMAINE NEVILLE BAND: 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz ‘N the Vines series. $10. pontchartrainvineyards.com.
FILM
TRIBUTE TO TOUSSAINT: 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Ozone Songwriters Festival. Free. ozonemusic.org.
HAND OF THE MASTER: 7 p.m. Oct. 24. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Part of the Pontchartrain Film Festival tour with an appearance by director David Warren. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART
FALL FOR ART: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13. 200-600 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Live music, art exhibits, performances and more. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.