One little 'monster' spreads frosting on his cookie at the Monster Mash in Covington in 2016.

 Advocate photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Here are some highlights of what's coming up for the rest of the month of October.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

BRAS FOR A CAUSE: 6 p.m., Oct. 11. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Women’s Council of Realtors' benefit for breast cancer awareness. $50. (985) 788-8238 or brasforacause.com.

A TASTE OF OLDE TOWNE: Oct. 11-14, Olde Towne Slidell. Wine dinners and tastings plus art events. (504) 439-2543 or atasteoldetowne.com.

SELL-A-BRATION: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Northshore Harbor Center. 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Slidell Newcomers’ 36th annual show featuring handcrafted items. Free. (985) 641-2021 or slidellnewcomerscraftshow.com.

NORTHSHORE ON TAP: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Homebrew and craft beer festival benefiting Hospice Foundation of the South. $25. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.

WILD THINGS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Bayou Lacombe Center and Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge. 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Family-friendly outdoor activities in this 21st annual event. Free. (985) 882-2015.

WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13-14. 133 Mable St., Madisonville. The 29th year of classic boats on the Tchefuncte benefiting the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum. $10 adults, $5 seniors and children. (985) 845-9200.

WARRIOR WING COOK OFF: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14. Olde Towne Slidell. Teams compete to prepare the best chicken wings to benefit Bring It Home Northshore’s recreational support program. $10. (985) 290-1587 or bringithome.org.

JUSTIN ADDISON MEMORIAL CONSERVATION CUP: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. Polo, music, food and more benefiting the Land Trust for Louisiana. $50. (985) 542-5006 or landtrustforlouisiana.org.

FESTIVAL OF THE LAKE: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 20; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21. Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Music, food, games and more. (985) 626-3144 or festivalofthelake.com.

SLIDELL FUN & FOOD FEST: Oct. 19, 20, 21. St. Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Road, Slidell. 50th-anniversary celebration of the event with rides, food, crafts and more. (985) 643-6224 or saintmmchurch.org.

EXTRA-VETTE-GANZA: Oct. 20. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. More than 200 classic Corvettes on display. Free. (504) 455-8188 or gnocc.com.

BIKETOBER FEST: Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Brooks Bike Shop, 416 E. Gibson St., Covington. Group ride on the Tammany Trace to four breweries between Covington and Mandeville. Free. (985) 237-3658 or brooksbikeshop.com.

OZONE SONGWRITER FESTIVAL: Oct. 20-21. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Three stages of entertainment featuring local singer-songwriters. (985) 626-8191 or facebook.com/ozonesongwritersfest/

WHISPERS FROM THE PAST: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Covington Cemetery No. 1, 608 N. Columbia St. Residents of the cemetery relate the history of Covington. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.

HARVEST CLUB POLO CLASSIC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. The Junior League of Covington’s fundraiser featuring polo and live entertainment. $150. (985) 892-5258 or harvestgoldcupolo.com.

SLIDELL ANTIQUE FALL STREET FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Olde Towne Slidell. More than 200 booths of collectibles and crafts with live music. Free. (985) 643-4790 or slidellantiques.com.

FALLIN’ FOR MADISONVILLE: Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28. Madisonville Park Playground, 1007 Pine St. The Madisonville Garden Club presents a Steinhauer craft show along with children’s activities, music and more. Free. (985) 778-7790 or facebook.com/fallinformadisonville/

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

FIELD OF SCREAMS: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct 12-13. Covington Recreation Complex, 4001 De Porres Road. Blue Swamp Creek Nature Trail is transformed into two Halloween-themed trails. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.

HOWL-O-WEEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Abita Brewery, 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Dog- and kid-friendly costume party benefiting the Northshore Humane Society. $15. abita.com.

MONSTER MASH: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. Halloween festival featuring trick-or-treating, strolling characters, live music and more. $10 adults, $20 children. (985) 898-4435 or sthfoundation.org.

BOO FEST: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct 27. Lakeview Regional Hospital, 95 Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. More than 70 haunted houses, costume contests and more to benefit special needs children of St. Tammany, $2 adults, $5 children. accesslouisiana.org.

PUMPKINS IN THE PARK: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Pumpkins, hayrides and more. Free. (985) 871-7171.

HALLOWEEN BASH WITH VINCE VANCE & THE VALIANTS: 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Heritage Park, Slidell. Annual closing event of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.

MADISONVILLE NOT-SO-SCARY SPOOKY HOUSE: 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. Trick-or-treating and Halloween party for kids. Free. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.

THEATER

"TALL WOMEN": Oct. 14. Abita Springs Women’s Center. 71667 Levenson St. Playmakers Readers Theatre presents this work about a woman at three stages of her life. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.

"THE SEAFARER": 8 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27 and Nov. 2-3; 2 p.m. Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. An unexpected guest disrupts a Christmas celebration. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.

"ROCKY HORROR: THE BIOHAZARD MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. An environmental twist on the horror classic. $22.50-$30. (995) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.

"ROCKY HORROR ROYALTY": 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Screening of the horror classic. $12. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.

"ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. Oct. 26-31. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Let’s do the time warp again. $29 adults; $27 senior/military, $21 student. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.

"WE ALL SCREAM FOR HALLOWEEN": 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder-mystery theater with a spooky twist. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadele.com.

MUSIC

PANORAMA JAZZ BAND: 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Pearl River Public Library, 64580 La. 41, Pearl River. New Orleans jazz. (985) 863-5518 or sttammanylibrary.org.

BIG DADDY O AND UNEVEN GROUND: 5 p.m. Oct. 11. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.

ROBERT SMITH & THE ROAMIN’ JASMINE: 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz ‘N the Vines series. $10. pontchartrainvineyards.com.

THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HART: 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Fuhrmann Auditorium, Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society performs.

NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Heritage Park, Slidell. Part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.

THE RICK SAMSON PROJECT AND LAROUX: 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.

FAITH BECNEL: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavilage.com.

ELTON JOHN NIGHT: 7 p.m. Oct. 19. English Tea Room & Eatery, 714 E. Rutland St., Covington. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.

GOSPEL NIGHT: 6 p.m. Oct 19. Drew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The Covenant Church choir and Shades of Praise perform. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.

SUNSET SYMPHONY: 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Mandeville Lakefront. The Louisiana Philharmonic presents a program of popular favorites. Free. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.

ABITA SPRINGS OPRY: 5:45 p.m. Oct. 20, Abita Springs Town Hall, Chris Talley & the Three Rivers Cooperative, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, Affordable Bluegrass Act and The Cotton Mouth Kings perform. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.

TYLER SMITH AND BETSY USCHKRAT: 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Third Sunday concert series continues with the musicians from Loyola faculty performing. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington,com.

THE CHARMAINE NEVILLE BAND: 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Part of the Jazz ‘N the Vines series. $10. pontchartrainvineyards.com.

FILM

TRIBUTE TO TOUSSAINT: 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Ozone Songwriters Festival. Free. ozonemusic.org.

HAND OF THE MASTER: 7 p.m. Oct. 24. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Part of the Pontchartrain Film Festival tour with an appearance by director David Warren. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.

ART

FALL FOR ART: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13. 200-600 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Live music, art exhibits, performances and more. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.

