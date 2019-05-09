St. Tammany Parish Government held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 10 for the Family Promise of St. Tammany Day Center, which will be located on the Safe Haven campus just east of Mandeville.
The Family Promise network offers shelter, meals, and support services to homeless families.
The Day Center will provide guests with a mailing address and a base for housing and employment searches. Though many guests are employed during the day while older children attend school, other guests can use the day center as a location to bathe, care for younger children and more. Family Promise partners with area congregations to provide temporary housing at night.
A case manager will be located on site to offer services.
It was revealed at the groundbreaking that the Day Center will be named in memory of Willie Paretti, a local philanthropist and civic leader who was a member of the Safe Haven Foundation Board of Directors. Paretti passed away in April. She was 69.
For more information on Family Promise of St. Tammany, go online to www.fpstp.org.