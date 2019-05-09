The Family Promise Day Center that will be built on the Safe Haven campus will be named in honor of recently deceased civic leader Willie Paretti. The announcement was made at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Day Center on May 10. Paretti was a member of the Safe Haven Foundation Board of Directors. Paretti passed away in April. She was 69. Pictured are family members Melissa Paretti, Landry Rase and Stacey Paretti Rase, as well as St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister, far right.