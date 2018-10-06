1. Lakeshore (6-0, last week No. 1): Last week was the first time that I had seen Lakeshore in person since the season opener against Fontainebleau. Things seem to be all good off of Highway 1088, as Craig Jones squad continues to pile up the points. It was kind of disappointing that I didn’t get to see a blocked punt (joking), but perhaps the most important thing I saw last Friday was the Titans defensive lineman Zack Bernard walking around without a boot. One of the best players on either side of the ball is getting close to returning and that’s fantastic news for Lakeshore High’s chances for success in 2018.
2. Archbishop Hannan (6-0, last week No. 2): The Hawks are a week away from truly beginning the 2018 season. The meat of the schedule begins on Oct. 19 when they play host to Albany, a squad that handed Hannan its first loss of the season a year ago. However, much like St. Paul’s and Slidell, for next week’s game to mean anything, Scott Wattigny’s squad has to take care of business first against a Thomas Jefferson squad that they hung 51 points on the last time they played. Expect much of the same result this time around.
3. Slidell (4-2, last week No. 4): Is it Oct. 19 yet? I mean that day can’t get here fast enough. It’s the St. Paul’s-Slidell High showdown. However, for that game to mean anything, Slidell is going to have to get by an ever-improving Mandeville High squad first. The Tigers are firing on all cylinders offensively and Harlan Dixon continues to make his case for St. Tammany Parish Offensive Player of the Year after finding the end zone five times in a blowout win over Ponchatoula. Tick-tock-tick-tock. Bring on Oct. 19.
4. St. Paul’s (3-3, last week No. 5): The Wolves are on the come, make no mistake about it. Another big win, this time in the battle for the “Little Brown Jug” against Covington, as St. Paul’s is back at the .500 mark. The only thing stopping St. Paul’s this week against Ponchatoula is if and only if they are looking ahead to the showdown Oct. 19 against Slidell. I don’t think they are. Expect a massively big win for Jack Mashburn and company against a Ponchatoula defense that has proven they can’t stop anyone.
5. Pearl River (5-1, last week No. 3): Yes I was the one who picked Pearl River to go on the road and upset Hahnville. Did I make a stupid pick? Hell No. Give credit to the Rebels, they played extremely hard and were within a very manageable 14 points at the half. The off week was scheduled perfect for Pearl River this week as the Rebels have a chance to step away for a couple of days before the start District 8-4A play on Oct. 19 against Salmen.
6. Fontainebleau (4-2, last week No. 6): From week one to now has there been a more improved football player in St. Tammany Parish than Joshua Bailey. The Fontainebleau sophomore quarterback is getting better and better with each snap he takes and it is starting to show with wins on the scoreboard for his team. Bailey completed 12 of 23 passes against Hammond for 127 yards and a touchdown. More importantly he threw only one interception. Week Six Joshua Bailey looks nothing like week one Joshua Bailey. Can week seven Joshua Bailey continue the improvement?
7. Mandeville (2-3, last week No.11): The biggest jump in power rankings since I started them (that I can remember) now belongs to Mandeville. Skippers coach Hutch Gonzales has found something offensively and his name is Zahn Diaz. The running back is on a tear, gobbling up yards, and it has led to a two-game winning streak in Skipperland. Can Mandeville pull off the upset of the year in the parish this week when they travel to Slidell?
8. Covington (2-4, last week No.7): Falling behind early, Covington was never really in the game against St. Paul’s. When you watch the Lions offensively, the same problem seems to present itself each week. They don’t have an identity yet. No rushers over 100 yards against St. Paul’s and three different guys attempted a pass for the Lions.
9. Northshore (2-4, last week No. 8): If Northshore is going to win a game in league play it looks like it is going to have to be this week against Hammond. I will be in attendance at Panther Stadium to see if it happens. For it to happen, the Panthers must get a better effort offensively. Hammond is talented, but it is a very winnable game for Mike Bourg and the Panthers, who are in desperate need of some success.
10. Salmen (1-5, last week No.10): In a game nobody knew was actually happening on Thursday (it’s a long story, trust me), Salmen dropped a non-district decision to a district opponent. Before your head explodes, let me explain. The Spartans play Franklinton twice this season and the first matchup was a nondistrict one. Archbishop Shaw makes the trip to Spartan Stadium this Friday. At least I hope it is going to be this Friday.
11. Pope John Paul II (2-4, last week No. 11): I don’t envy the Jaguars this week. They play hosts to Amite and the nation’s top-rated overall player in many publications in massive defensive tackle Ishmael Sospher. Not the team you want to play if you are looking to break out of a four-game losing streak.
12. Northlake Christian (1-5, last week No. 12): I was in attendance last week to see the Wolverines take on Independence in what could only be described as a very ugly football game in all aspects. Anthony Agresta’s squad is young, make no mistake about that. But they do continue to fight, evident by their performance in the second half. Ask any coach and they will tell you they will take a team that fights any day of the week, talent be damned.