Homecoming took place a month earlier than usual at Salmen High this year.
While many were concerned about who would be named homecoming queen, hardworking students were also planning a slate of fun events for Spirit Week.
The week began with "Twin Day," where friends dressed alike, and there was an "Out of This World Day" when everyone dressed in space-themed costumes. On "Workout Wednesday," students came to school in their gym clothes, and everyone had a relaxing middle of the week. O "Throwback Thursday," students dressed in tie-dye and other clothes from the 1970s and 1980s.
On Blackout Friday, students were allowed to wear all black to school. At the pep rally that day, all the lights went out, and there were only glow sticks to illuminate the gym.
Spirit Week was a blast. Each day, the halls were filled with students getting into the Homecoming Spirit. It was just another testament to Salmen High School’s unwavering Spartan pride.
BLOOD DRIVE: Salmen's National Honor Society will sponsor a blood drive on Oct. 11.
All donations will go to The Blood Center, an organization that encourages as many people as possible to come out and help save a life.
Blood Center officials say a single person donating a pint of blood can save up to three lives. It is an incredible feeling to know you saved someone’s life, so everyone eligible to donate is encouraged to do so.
To donate, you must be 16 years or older and weigh at least 130 pounds. Those who are 16 must have a signed consent from a parent/guardian to participate. Parents are invited to participate, as well, and those who do will go straight to the front of the line.