MEN'S BREAKFAST: Paramedic and father of two Joey Dembrun will be the speaker for the Men's Breakfast series starting at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, and sponsored by Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The event will be at Mi Mamasita's Restaurant, 2345 Florida St., Mandeville. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the church, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. For information, see mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.
ABBEY TOURS: St. Joseph Abbey will be the subject of a tour from St. Peter Catholic Church as the Covington congregation celebrates its 175th anniversary. The tour, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, includes the abbey church and monk's refectory. A Mass will be followed by lunch and a cemetery tour. Tickets are $15. Registration is required by Sept. 17. Call (985) 892-2422.
BEATLES MASS: The Rev. Bill Miller, the rector of Christ Episcopal Church Covington, will preach at a Beatles Mass to be celebrated at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the church, 120 S. New Hampshire St. The inspiration for the Mass is the Fab Four's refrain "All you need is love." Musical selections will include "My Sweet Lord," "I Get By With a Little Help From My Friends," "Help," "Imagine," "Hey Jude," "Let it Be" and "Here Comes the Sun." Featured musicians and guests include Crispin Schroeder, Ashley Lemmler, Matt Lemmler, Mark Carson and Dave James. For information, call the church office at (985) 892-3177 or visit christchurchcovington.com.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY AND OUTREACH: The Macedonia Baptist Church Women Support Group will host a clothing drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, in the Russell Fellowship Hall at 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. A variety of women's apparel will be available. For information, contact Latonia Kirksey at (985) 774-0497 or the church at (985) 643-7239.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE: Unique holiday items and handcrafted works will be offered at the JOY Boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. Included will be vintage and estate items, homemade edibles and more, with proceeds going to charities. For more information, see www.logslidell.com.
ST. TAMMANY LIFE CHAINS: A protest against abortion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, on Gause Boulevard in Slidell, with an open house at the Slidell Crisis Pregnancy Help Center at 3 p.m., 550 Gause Blvd. For information, call (985) 640-8765. A second protest will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Mandeville Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 502-1343.
"SPICE UP THE HOLIDAYS": The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection will offer a preholiday craft and gift item sale from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Anthony's Garden, 601 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Naima Johnston Bush will speak at the meal. Tickets are $16 and must be purchased by Oct. 4. Call (985) 317-4109 or online at cmcw.com.
WALK TO REMEMBER: Walk to remember and honor children who have died, with music, candle lighting, prayer, balloon release and more. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 11 a.m. It begins at First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell, and proceeds to Heritage Park. For information, contact the church at www.firstumcslidell.org or email slidellwalktoremember@yahoo.com, or call (9895) 707-8100.