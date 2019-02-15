St. Tammany Parish Government recently rented the entire fourth floor of the Towers Building in Slidell to two state agencies, according to a spokesperson for the parish.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Louisiana Rehabilitation Services are splitting 4,841 square feet of space on the fourth floor of the six-story Towers Building.
The Workforce Commission, whose mission is to serve the state’s employers, job seekers and workforce partners, is occupying about 65 percent of that total. Rehabilitation Services, which helps the disabled find jobs, is utilizing the remainder.
The agencies’ combined rent is $81,700, said Amy Bouton, a parish government spokeswoman.
Renting open space at the Towers Building became a priority for parish government after voters said no for a second time in March, 2018 to a 1/5-cent, 10-year tax measure that would have continued financing operations at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington. Voters already had rejected a 1/4-cent, 20-year tax renewal in 2016 by a wide margin.
Failure to pass the tax proposal caused an $18 million shortfall in the parish budget. Obligated to provide a courthouse (by state law) and a balanced budget (by parish charter,) parish officials began looking at ways to raise some of the lost funds.
Leasing space at the parish-owned Towers Building was discussed as early as last June when a panel commissioned by St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister made suggestions on how to corral the budget shortfall.
Though money gained by leasing the fourth floor is a marginal amount of the $18 million gap, it’s a smart move, Brister said.
“It was critical that we try to preserve Parish Government offices and services in the Slidell area, as we went through cost-saving measures in parish-owned facilities,” she said. “We have been fortunate to have found tenants that can add value to the services already in the Towers Building, and we will continue to find efficiencies in all areas of our operations.”
The parish also is pursuing potential tenants for the sixth floor of the building, Bouton confirmed.
The 4,871-square-foot top floor currently is home to parish offices, a conference room and a levee board office, none of which is frequently used. Bouton said the parish is marketing the space to other governmental agencies.
The parish purchased the Towers Building in 1991 for use as a public health unit. It eventually was converted into office space for parish agencies. The building, located on Old Spanish Trail on the edge of Olde Towne Slidell, was heavily damaged in Katrina and sat vacant for more than five years before re-entering commerce in 2011.
Brister has noted publicly on several occasions the value in keeping parish services easily accessible to east St. Tammany residents. Most parish agencies maintain locations at the Towers Building, including the District Attorney, Public Defender, Registrar of Voters, Assessor, Clerk of Court, Parish Council, Levee Board and the Parish President. There is a permits office on site, as well as a branch of the Louisiana Office of Public Health.
The building also is used as a polling location throughout the year.