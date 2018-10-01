Greg Gorden, head of the St. Tammany Parish Government's Environmental Service Department, resigned last week, becoming the fourth member of Parish President Pat Brister's administration to resign in recent months.
Ronnie Simpson, a spokesman for Brister, said Gorden resigned Sept. 21 to pursue other interests. Gorden could not be reached for comment.
Gorden was director of Tammany Utilities and the Department of Environmental Services. He worked for the parish for 23 years, holding many positions.
“We wish Greg luck in the future and thank him for his years of service to the people of St. Tammany,” Brister said in a statement. "We will conduct a thorough study of these departments and use this as an opportunity to streamline their operations. We will consider all of our alternatives.”
Simpson said that Gorden will be replaced, however.
Gorden's departure comes on the heels of other key resignations at the top levels of parish government. Gina Campo, the parish's chief administrative officer, left last month to become deputy executive director of the state Office of Community Development.
Trilby Lenfant, who was Brister's deputy chief administrative officer, left in August. She said at the time that she had been offered a parish position in 2019 "but this was a good time for me to leave to pursue other personal interests.”
Mike Noto, who was assistant director of public works, was lured back to Slidell, where newly elected Mayor Greg Cromer offered him the job of public works director, a job he plans to combine with a newly created assistant chief of staff position.
The parish administration is grappling with budget constraints following the defeat of sales taxes to operate the jail and courthouse. And while Brister has said that there will be layoffs in the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1, a number that the administration has pegged at 24 following some retirements, the high-level departures of Campo, Lenfant, Noto and now Gorden have not been tied to the budget crunch.
Gorden's departure was quiet, with Brister's office confirming that he was gone only after media inquiries. Gorden had been the target of intense criticism in recent months from residents who were experiencing problems with the parish's water and sewer systems.
In May, Parish Council members delayed signing off on eight Municipal Wastewater Pollution Prevention reports that had been prepared by Tammany Utilities East.
Homeowners packed the meeting to complain that many spills were not being reported.
The council finally signed off on the reports only last month, when Gorden gave a report on changes that had been made to ensure accuracy in future reports as well as the addition of auto-dialers that will alert the utility when a spill occurs, and a preventive maintenance schedule for equipment.
Final days to register for Nov. 6 voting
Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 Primary/Congressional Election.
Anyone wanting to register in person must present identification that includes a parish address. The Covington office is located at 601 N. Jefferson Ave., and the Slidell Office is located at 520 Old Spanish Trail Suite 4C. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
All mail registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 9, and Oct. 16 is the final day to register online.
Riverwood drainage moves forward
St. Tammany Parish Government has started work on Phase I of a two-part drainage improvement project in Riverwood Subdivision in the Covington area.
Phase I includes the installation of storm drain pipes on Magnolia Lane. In Phase II, crews will install storm drain pipes on Laurelwood Drive.
The work is expected to improve drainage in both Riverwood and the adjacent Country Club Estates.
The overall cost of both phases is estimated at $3.2 million, with Phase I estimated at $666,167.50. Parish Government will fund about $1.7 million, while the remaining $1.49 million will come from the Statewide Flood Control Program, which is administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This Statewide Flood Control Program aims to reduce flood damage through long-term solutions for areas that experience flooding losses.
Phase I is expected to be complete by spring of 2019.
Bogue Chitto NWR reopens
Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge has reopened following successful removal of a significant portion of a log jam south of the Pools Bluff Sill. Refuge visitors can now access the Pearl River in that location.
Removal of the jam aided the natural flow of the river and restored wildlife habitats of the Pearl River watershed. This restored public boating access to major portions of the refuge.
For more information, call refuge headquarters at (985) 882-2000.