Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Red kidney beans, smoked sausage, buttered rice, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, seasonal fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak with gravy, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, fruit-blend juice, wheat roll, seasonal fruit, milk.
July 11
Barbecue pork rib patty, hamburger bun, baked beans, California vegetable salad, spiced mixed fruit, chocolate milk.
July 12
Smothered chicken breast, ranch potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.
July 13
Sliced ham, sliced cheese, two slices of wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mandarin oranges, Mississippi mud pudding, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.