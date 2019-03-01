The Mandeville City Council held off on pulling funding for a bike path that has drawn heated opposition from residents of Fontainebleau subdivision after a lengthy and sometimes contentious debate Thursday.
Earlier this month, the City Council introduced a measure to remove money from the capital budget for the proposed path as a way to stop the project after an outcry from residents of the neighborhood.
But City Attorney Paul Harrison said that because the ordinance had not been read in full at the Feb. 14 meeting, it could not come up for a vote at Thursday's meeting.
The administration also questioned the potential legal fallout of halting the project. Bids for the work were opened earlier this month, and the state highway department has identified the low bidder.
The path, which would run along the north side of West Causeway Approach from Skipper Drive to Dalwill Drive, would cost nearly $645,000.
Some of the funding comes from a federal grant, administered by the state Department of Transportation and Development, which pays for about $430,000 of the project. The remainder would come from city coffers.
The 10-foot-wide path would run right in front of Fontainebleau subdivision, and residents who had turned out to object at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting were back in force Thursday to voice the same concerns about how the project will affect everything from landscaping at the subdivision's entrance to traffic safety.
They also blasted city officials for what they described as a mishandling of the process.
The City Council did not discuss the project with residents and taxpayers until the bids had been opened and the lowest bidder identified, resident Rhonda Alleman said.
“We are frustrated and upset and emotional because we did not have the opportunity to speak about this until recently, learning about this on Jan. 16,” Alleman said. “Is that the way the government should work?”
City Councilman David Ellis, who lives in Fontainebleau, tried to introduce an ordinance to suspend the contracting process to allow for more research. But Councilman Mike Pulaski objected, saying that the City Council shouldn't do anything without fully understanding the legal ramifications.
Harrison said that he is in communication with the Department of Transportation and Development about the city’s legal options and warned the council not to pull the funding without knowing the potential consequences.
“If you act before you know what the DOTD says, you are going to deal with a lot of uncertainty,” Harrison said.
But the attorney also brought up a potential new avenue for opponents of the project. He said that Mayor Donald Villere needs a council resolution to authorize him to sign the contract for the project.
The debate between Harrison and the City Council, which grew loud at times, drew further criticism from those in attendance.
“You have a very poor corporate governance model,” Donald Lee said. “You are all fiduciaries. You are all in it for these people, but there is a palpable contention between all of you.”
Alleman echoed Lee’s frustration.
“I think you can agree that we are not satisfied with the job that you’ve done,” said Alleman. “We need to be a city that comes together again for the people because it seems we have a lot of special interests going on.”
The City Council voted to defer a vote on the ordinance to remove funding to its March 14 meeting.