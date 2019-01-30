John Raymond has faced questions before about where he lives. When he ran last fall for the District 90 seat in the state House, a resident filed a court challenge alleging that he didn't live in the district.
That suit was dismissed on technical grounds, but now the issue is being raised again — this time by a fellow member of the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee, of which Raymond is the vice chairman.
At the end of the panel's meeting last week, John Wells said he had heard from several residents of Chamale Cove, the condominium community that Raymond claims as his domicile, that Raymond no longer lives there, "if he ever did."
Wells said the RPEC should consider vacant the Slidell-area seat that Raymond holds since he has moved back to Lacombe. The 19 member board has five at-large members and 14 district members. The district boundaries are the same as the Parish Council.
Chairwoman Linda Begue turned to Raymond and asked if he had moved, and he said no. Wells then asked if he was still living at the address in Chamale Cove, but Raymond did not answer.
At that point, Roy Burns, another RPEC member, told Wells he was out of order and that the meeting was not the appropriate forum to ask personal questions. Member Ross Lagarde said that the matter should be referred to the credentials committee, and that's what the panel did.
But Wells said after the meeting that he thinks Burns was wrong. "It (residency) goes right to the qualifications to hold office," Wells said. "His argument was that I was seeking personal information. Guess what? That's part of the public record."
Wells said three or four people, including neighbors, had told him Raymond is not living in Chamale.
"If in fact he is living there, fine, I was wrong. If not, he needs to vacate the seat," Wells said, adding that Raymond could apply to serve, although the committee's bylaws give preference to a resident of the district.
Raymond, who was defeated by Mary DuBuisson in a runoff for the House seat, said Friday that the suggestion that he doesn't live in Chamale is a "myth" and part of what he called continuing bullying and aggression against him by Wells and Rob Maness, also an RPEC member.
It's not the first time Raymond has claimed that the pair bullied him. They showed up in November at the office for The Bridge, a Christian radio station that Raymond manages, and asked to see documents about political advertisements that the Federal Communications Commission requires radio stations to maintain and to make available to the public on demand.
Raymond called the Slidell Police Department and asked that the two men be removed, saying they were bullying him.
Now, he says Wells is continuing to do so by questioning his residency. "John Wells is trying to intimidate me ... he's acting like a seventh-grade bully," Raymond said.
Raymond said that the Chamale Cove condo is his legal domicile and he's already provided proof of that.
"That's who John Wells is — everybody knows it," Raymond said. "We yawn and move on."