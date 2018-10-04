After a lengthy and contentious hearing in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Oct. 2, the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission emphatically denied a request to rezone property that would have allowed owners of the Bayou Haven Bed & Breakfast to operate as an event venue.
Dawn and Juraj Pekarik, through their attorney, Jeff Schoen, asked the commission to rezone their 5.82 acres on Bayou Liberty Road near Slidell from A-2 Suburban District and Rural Overlay to NC-5 Retail and Service District.
The request was submitted in anticipation of the commission’s approval that evening of a new parish ordinance proposed by District 11 Councilman Steve Stefancik that would define and regulate “reception venues” of various sizes, the smallest of which would allow events hosting up to 150 guests to be held at NC-5 properties.
But commissioners threw the Pekarikses a curve ball when they amended the ordinance to strip the NC-5 option and require Highway Commercial zoning for all venues, then postponed further action on the ordinance for two months.
Undeterred, Schoen argued that NC-5 would still allow Bayou Haven to operate under the category of “restaurants with lounges,” thereby enabling it to host events such as banquets and weddings as was routinely done, he said, by restaurants throughout the parish.
Schoen said nearby residents endorsed that use, including many from the Coin Du Lestin subdivision who were in the audience to demonstrate their support.
An equal number of audience members were there to support the Bayou Liberty Association in opposition to the request. The association’s attorney, Ross Lagarde, said that a deed restriction signed by the Pekarikses in 2014 limited Bayou Haven to operating only as a bed and breakfast.
Lagarde said that owners repeatedly had hosted events and weddings at their facility in violation of the deed restriction, parish ordinances, and multiple state and federal court judgments ordering them not to do so.
Lagarde charged that Schoen, who had negotiated the deed restriction on behalf of the owners, was now trying to void it by seeking the new zoning category.
“I am asking you not to reward this type of behavior,” Lagarde told the commission.
When commissioners took up the discussion, Pug Lorren immediately said, “One of the tools we use almost on a monthly basis is deed restrictions. If we were to determine tonight to change that rule, we would have to start looking at future cases in a totally different manner. If I thought that a deed restriction wouldn’t mean anything in the future, I would not have the confidence to use it.”
Lorren then moved to deny the request.
Kirk Drumm seconded Lorren’s motion, saying, “The bed and breakfast was a smokescreen. It was originally asked for, knowing it would be something else. When you have people who disobey a parish judge and a federal judge and continue operating, that makes me think they’re not reliable people. How can you have events, when all you’re supposed to do is rent a (bedroom)? I am totally against the rezoning. I don’t believe the people are truthful.”
Siding with the opposition, commissioners unanimously denied the request on a 9-0 vote, with Martha Cazaubon and Wendell Richardson absent.
In other action on the evening’s lengthy agenda, commissioners approved an ordinance adding breweries or distilleries with tours as an allowed use in the I-2, I-3 and I-4 Industrial zoning categories. The ordinance, which now goes to the council for its approval and adoption, also regulates the hours during which tours can be conducted and specifies that the number of visitors cannot exceed the maximum number allowed by the State Fire Marshal.
Commissioners also rezoned 4.75 acres west of Madisonville from HC-1 to HC-3 Highway Commercial. The property is located at the northeast corner of La. 22 and Perrilloux Road. The petitioner, DL Investments, LLC, plans to build a convenience store and gas station on site.
Also approved was the rezoning of 42 acres west of La. 59 across from Fontainebleau High School from A-1 to A-4 Residential, HC-2 Highway Commercial, and a Planned Unit Development Overlay that will allow De Val, Inc. to develop 83 residential and two commercial lots.
At the beginning of the meeting, commissioners welcomed former police juror and parish councilman Barry Bagert as a new member. Bagert was appointed to the P & Z boards by St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister early last week. He replaces former commission chairman David Mannella, who resigned last month after being arrested on one count of sexual battery.
Commissioners then elected Jimmie Davis as the group’s new chairman, and Dave Doherty as its vice chairman.