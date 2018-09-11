Valerie Scogin, a ninth-grade math teacher at Slidell High School who drew a torrent of criticism following a racially charged Facebook post, is no longer an employee, according to the St. Tammany Parish school system.

A spokeswoman for the system would not say whether Scogin was fired or resigned, saying that it is a personnel matter.

On Monday, another spokeswoman, Meredith Mendez, said that the teacher had been disciplined but did not elaborate, also because it was a personnel matter.

Scogin, a 2003 graduate of Slidell High who has worked at the school her entire teaching career, drew fire when she responded to a Facebook posting by a Slidell High School graduate concerning Colin Kaepernick's Nike ad. It featured a picture of an angry man making an obscene gesture with the words "If you're upset about Nike choosing Kaepernick for the Just Do It Campaign "Just Ignore It" like you do police brutality and racial injustice."

Scogin, who posted in a discussion on that post, said, among other things: "Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype."

Skylar Broussard, a Loyola student who graduated from Slidell High in 2017, said that she was glad that Scogin is no longer working in the school system.

"I think she got what she deserved," Broussard said. While she said that Scogin was a good teacher who did a lot for her students, she doesn't think that someone who engaged in what she described as "hate speech" should be working with children or members of minority groups.

"I still think she should be gone," Broussard said. "It shows her true colors and true intentions and feelings."

On Monday, Mendez said that Scogin had voluntarily removed the post and had been disciplined But Tuesday, spokeswoman Angela Davitson sent the following statement:

Slidell teacher disciplined over racially charged comments about Kaepernick Nike ad A Slidell High School math teacher has been disciplined for incendiary comments she made on Facebook last week regarding the Nike ad featuring…

"When this situation was brought to our attention, the school system launched a full investigation, and the teacher involved was allowed due process. This process has been completed, and the teacher in question is no longer an employee of our school system."

It continued: "This incident does not reflect our district’s values, mission and vision, and we remain committed to providing a school culture that is inclusive and meets the needs of all our students, employees and community."

+20 'These policies are illegal': Hundreds, including area leaders, Saints players, protest Kenner Nike ban Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn's anti-Nike policy faced growing criticism on Monday, forcing him to defend a ban on Nike apparel purchases by Kenner re…