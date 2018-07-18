Covington City Councilman Rick Smith withdrew a proposal at Tuesday’s meeting that would place restrictions on short-term rental housing in the city, saying the item’s wording needs to be tweaked before it is reintroduced for a vote.
The ordinance would have capped the number of short-term rental properties, such as those advertised by companies like Airbnb, to 25 within Covington city limits. The ordinance also would have limited rentals to only four bedrooms in a home and restricted the number of people using the rental property at one time to 10. That would mean larger parties, weddings and the like, couldn't be held in the rentals.
Smith’s proposal also would have required the home’s owner to live in the home if located in a residential area, or have a local property manager who could be reached on a 24-hour basis.
Smith previously said constituents have complained about a growing number of Covington homes being used as short-term rentals. He said some owners do not live in the area and thus cannot be held immediately accountable for a tenant’s actions.
“It’s definitely going to be reintroduced,” Smith said. “A bed and breakfast that wants to operate in a residential zone, they have to get a conditional-use permit. We feel that’s a good requirement, and it was left out of the proposal for short-term rentals.”
Smith said the ordinance will be reworked to include the language and then brought to the city’s zoning commission. If that panel recommends the new proposal, it would go back before the council for a vote.
“It’s going to take some time for all that to happen,” Smith said. “It might be November before we can vote on it. It’s a slight modification (in wording,) but I’d rather do it right the first time.”
In other business on Tuesday, the council voted to transfer 911 services to the St. Tammany Parish Communications District (STPCD.) The intergovernmental agreement will allow all 911, fire and police calls to be answered at the new state-of-the-art 911 Call Center being built in Lacombe.
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz assured council members that centralizing 911 services would not increase response times, and said it could in fact quicken those times since different agencies would be using the same radio frequencies. Centralizing services at one location also is expected to save money.
In his remarks to the council, Mayor Mike Cooper said the city recently received results of a traffic study in the area around St. Tammany Parish Hospital. The study, completed by Digital Engineering of Metairie, was commissioned after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of South Harrison Street and 8th Avenue in February.
Cooper said the study made several recommendations to increase traffic safety near STPH and that the cost to make the changes would range between $150,000 and $160,000.
Cooper said the hospital board of directors agreed to finance the changes so the work could be fast-tracked. City Attorney Julian “Rod” Rodrigue added that the co-operative agreement between the hospital and city already is in “rough draft form.”
“We’ll start the scope of work and use the study to get (the changes) designed and (the work) bid out,” Cooper told the council. “It takes some time, but we’re going to start on it tomorrow.”
Also Tuesday, Cooper appointed Cindy Petry as city magistrate and Rodrigue as city prosecutor. Both were unanimously approved by the council. Petry replaces Jeremy Goux, and Rodrigue replaces Rene Frederick. Both Goux and Frederick were appointed by Cooper when he first took office in 2011.
Cooper also re-appointed Bruce Davidson and Emily Couvillon to the Covington Tree Board for three-year terms. Both were unanimously approved by the council.
Richard Badon, who recently retired as Covington’s fire chief, received a Lifetime Service Award from Louisiana State Fire Marshall Butch Browning at the meeting. Badon spent 40 years in firefighting and received a standing ovation for his work in Covington.
Councilman at Large Patrick McMath was elected by his peers to be council president. Fellow Councilman at Large Sam O’Keefe was elected vice president.