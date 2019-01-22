The Pearl River boys’ soccer team moved into sole possession of first place in District 7-III after a 4-0 win at home recently against Archbishop Hannan.
Both teams knew the importance of this game and were fighting for control, but at the six-minute mark Pearl River sophomore Andres Alvarado took a rebound off the crossbar and buried it behind Hawks keeper Adam McCann for the game’s first score.
That 1-0 lead would hold up until halftime.
The Hawks came out with a vengeance to open the second half, taking the first five shots before the Rebels could collect themselves.
An errant pass by the Hawks resulted in a breakaway run by Alvarado, who scored his second goal of the game with an impressive shot that got by McCann for a 2-0 lead. 10 minutes later, Pearl River senior Coltin Pittman entered the scoring column with a nice goal that also bounced off the crossbar onto his foot to pad the Rebel lead to 3-0.
Sophomore Dylan Beard ended the scoring with a scorching 30-yard boot that found the upper left corner of the net to make it a 4-0 final.
Pearl River finished with 13 shots on goal while the Hawks had nine.
McCann finished with four saves, while Rebels keeper Blaine Bourgeois also had four in his shutout performance.
“My dad always says be the first one to score to force the other team to play catch up,” Alvarado said. “After my second goal I think it got our confidence up and we shut down their offense. This is best we’ve played all year.”
Hawk senior Victor Harvey said the Hawks struggled from the start.
“The first half we just didn’t have our minds straight and didn’t play well at all,” he said. “But in the second half we came alive and got a lot of shots, but they all went wide. (Pearl River) played a good game and we didn’t.”