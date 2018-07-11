The phone rings and a translator answers, asking me to wait for someone to pick up at the Deaf Action Center-North Shore.
I set up an appointment to meet with David Welch, co-director of the center, which helps people who have hearing loss, are deaf or are deaf and blind live independent and productive lives.
The interview with Welch, who is deaf, is conducted in person, but on paper. (While interpreters are available on phone calls, none are actually located at the center.)
"We try our best to provide the right resources to any people with hearing loss,” Welch writes . He stresses that those at the center are not counselors. “We are advocates.”
“We have to educate people every day on different types of disabilities, the whole gamut, so everyone can have the best communications possible, so people can understand each other.”
We pass notes back and forth, filling every space and margin with our conversation. I ask why access to these resources is important.
“Without them, we’re forced to do this method, which can be frustrating for both of us,” he writes. “So, if we are to get the interpreter for deaf people like they need, the conversation would be much more efficient, easier and much faster.”
We agree to continue the conversation by email, and to follow up with a video call with an interpreter. The interpreter signs my questions to him, and Welch signs back to the translator, who speaks for Welch as he continues to explain part of the DAC’s role in advocacy.
The DAC has access to more than 20 interpreters to help vendors, businesses and individuals who need their services. Deaf consumers need interpreters in emergency situations as well as for routine matters such as making doctor’s appointments, for job interviews and for private events such as weddings and funerals.
“Typically, businesses request it (interpreters). Deaf consumers have equal access rights that come into play,” Welch says. “They tell the doctor ‘I’m deaf, I need an interpreter’ and they’re responsible to provide one.”
The business will get in touch with DAC to provide a translator, who understands the laws as they pertain to privacy and the person’s rights under Title III of the American with Disabilities Act, he says.
“We do have to advocate for deaf people and educate daily to explain the rules and laws so they know policies,” he adds.
He also cites recent advances in technology that have helped make deaf people more independent, such as new cellphone apps and the video calls.
“Now we use a video phone with an interpreter between us” for communication between oral and deaf people, and the deaf can sign to each other directly through the same technology.
The TTY, a telephone-linked typewriter device, is still an option, but VRS, or video relay services, are direct, quick and get people “right to the conversation.”
“It’s allowed the deaf to catch up. It’s almost real equality,” Welch says.
Welch and his wife, Brittany, are co-directors of the nonprofit. Brittany is deaf as well.
“We are really involved in deaf culture,” Welch tells me.
Families are often referred to the center when a child has hearing loss, and they don't know how to handle it.
“We can advocate for the child and educate the family on resources and agencies in the community,” Welch says.
The experiences of the people they advocate for range from those born deaf to those “raised oral and late deafened” to “those hard of hearing who prefer to sign.”
Each can have a very different perspective.
Welch is the lead character in a new short film that illustrates those differences. “The Language of Silence” was recently shot in American Sign Language in St. Tammany and New Orleans.
It is about a musician who goes deaf and is faced with the dilemma of whether to get a hearing implant to stay in the oral world, or to discover “if he can become comfortable in deaf culture,” Welch says.
“The movie is a perfect example of what they face daily,” he says. The musician thinks, “I have to fix this. I have to have implants.”
The character “wants to be able to hear and stay oral. It depicts the variety of decisions and options available” to the people DAC serves.
Welch relates to the character because he played the snare drum in his high school marching band in Arkansas.
“I do love music,” he tells me. “The way that I enjoy music is the vibration. With the loss of one of the senses, you gain heightened aspect in others.
“I just love to be able to feel that bass, that pulse that throb — like when people say they feel that music in the bones.”
Like the musician in the film, Welch wasn’t born deaf. He had a high fever as a child and was allergic to the codeine he was given for it. The reaction left him labeled “profoundly deaf.”
He credits his band director with encouraging him to wear a hearing aid that let him hear noises. He was able to discern the “flute section going, the trumpets going. I could identify the different noises made by the musicians” in the band, he says.
“I look back on that and have enjoyed music ever since," he says.
It’s a love he shares with his wife, who he said is a huge Beatles fan. They’ve attended a few concerts and share a love of classic rock.
“That’s where part of my inspiration comes from” in spreading awareness about deaf culture.
DAC offices are at 1935 N. Second St., Suite 2, in Covington. For information, visit www.facebook.com/dacns or email dacnorthshore@gmail.com.