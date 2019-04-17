NASA HONORS: Stennis Space Center employee Angelia Humphrey, of Slidell, was recognized by NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program with an honoree award for outstanding support of human spaceflight. Humphrey is a senior quality engineer with Aerojet Rocketdyne at Stennis. She was honored for her support in the successful testing and processing of RS-25 engines, which are being tested at Stennis to help power NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket. Astronaut Scott Tingle; Bill Hill, NASA deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development; and Mary Byrd, director of the Stennis Center Operations Directorate, presented the awards during a ceremony in New Orleans.
AUTHOR EVENT: Former Rep. Robert "Bob" Livingston will discuss and sign his book, "The Windmill Chaser: Triumphs and Less in American Politics" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Country Club Park, Covington. The St. Tammany Library Foundation event includes Louisiana-style small plates before the book discussion. Tickets are $60-$75 at www.sttammanylibraryfoundation.org.
FLOWER SHOW: The Madisonville Garden Club will host the annual show of floral displays by members at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Otis House Museum, Fairview Riverside State Park, 119 Fairview Drive, Madisonville. "Louisiana Melodies" is the theme and will include specimens grown by club members.
BREAKFAST FOR OLYMPIANS: Special Olympics of Louisiana will host a Breakfast of Champions at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. For information, call (985) 345-6644, ext. 103.
FOUNDATION TOURNAMENT: The St. Tammany Hospital Foundation Get Lucky! Golf Tournament will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Money Hill Golf Course, 100 Country Club Drive, Abita Springs. Cost for individual players is $250. For information, visit www.sthfoundation.org or call (985) 898-4141.
FOOD FOR FINES: Through Thursday, the St. Tammany Parish Library will mark National Library Week by accepting nonperishable food items in lieu of fines. For every item donated, the library will offer $1 of fine forgiveness, and the items will be donated to the Northshore Food Bank in Covington, the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville and the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
COMPUTER EVENTS: The St. Tammany Computer Association is teaching Windows 10 Beginners, Fundamentals for Intermediates and Applications at a variety of meetings and classes held at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex, 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free for members and are geared to beginner and intermediate students, including many seniors. Laptops are encouraged. Dues are $20 per year. Classes and meetings coming up include:
- Lab — 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Class — 7 p.m. April 25.
For information, contact Shirley at (985) 285-3810 or Janet at (985) 863-2906 or email sharpe1080@gmail.com.
FISH FRY: The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 185 will hold a Good Friday fish fry and Easter egg hunt from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 1680 St. Ann Place, Slidell. The dinner includes fish, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and dessert. Children age 12 and under should bring baskets to hunt the 1,300 goodie-stuffed eggs.
CROMER TO SPEAK: Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer will be the guest speaker at the Republican Women's Club at noon April 25 at the Lagniappe Room, 1375 Gause Blvd., Slidell. Lunch is $23. RSVP no later than Tuesday to Betty Hooper, (985) 643-4068 or email bettysuew@bellsouth.net.
MONK RUN: Registration is open for the 2019 Monk Run on April 27 at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 1-mile/5K trail run and walk is on the grounds of the abbey not open for public recreational use. Proceeds from Monk Run will help support the maintenance and preservation of the abbey forest. The 1-mile race begins at 8 a.m., while the 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. A post-race picnic is for all participants. Register online through Friday at getmeregistered.com/monkrun2019. Preregistration is $30, $15 for ages 16 and under, or $25 for seniors 65 and over.
ANTIQUES, MEMORABILIA SOUGHT: Covington Heritage Foundation is seeking antique and vintage furnishings, collectibles and cultural memorabilia for the Oxen Attic, a silent auction held during the 2019 Covington Antiques and Uniques Festival on April 27-28 at the Covington Trailhead in downtown Covington. Proceeds support the planned enhancements of Bogue Falaya Park. Rare items that are deemed of historical significance to Covington will be considered for placement in the Covington Trailhead Museum and must be pre-approved by submitting a photo and a brief description to cpfulton1@gmail.com by Tuesday. All items contributed will be tax deductible.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Christian Business Men's Connection and Life Resources, Inc. will host a breakfast at 7 a.m. April 26 at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Television anchor Sula Kim and actor-writer Ameer Baraka will speak. Tickets are $25. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD MEET: Hermadel Estates-Carolyn Park Residents Association meet at 7 p.m. May 1 at Sons of Italy Lodge, 1619 East West Drive, Slidell. There will be a potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith. Call Michael DeSandro (985) 201-5459 or Cindy Alberts (985) 707-7676.
EDUCATOR AWARD: May 3 is the deadline to nominate a teacher for the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Educator Award for a public or private school teacher in the eastern part of the parish for contributions to raising student awareness of business and civic involvement and a commitment to professional development and education contributions. For information and nomination forms, visit www.estchamber.com.
WORK/PLAY DAYS: Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Work/Play Days will be held 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe, or at Big Branch Marsh or Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuges. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
GARDEN TOUR: A tour of Hopewell Garden will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at 75343 River Road, Covington. The tour is sponsored by Keep Covington Beautiful. Advance tickets will be available until April 29 at The Shipping Post or online at www.keepcovingtonbeautiful. Parking for the tour will be at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, with transportation to the garden. The tour is not wheelchair accessible, and children under 8 or in strollers are not allowed.
SILENT AUCTION: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of pre-owned books and CDs related to Louisiana and the south until 6 p.m. May 6 with items on display at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Guidelines and details are available at the circulation desk. Bids are placed in person. High bidders have seven days to pick up their items. For information about this auction or FSL activities, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
ZUMBATHON: A fundraiser for Camp Nora, the Ride of the Brotherhood will hold a Zumbathon at 10 a.m. May 11 at the West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. Camp Nora (No One Rides Alone) is a Veterans Service Organization and a Homeless Veterans Transition Resource Center. For information, visit www.rideofthebrotherhood.org.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Ben's Golf Tournament will be held at 10 a.m. May 16 at Covington Country Club, 200 Country Club Drive. Cost is $100 individual, $400 per team. For information, call (985) 867-2284.
CONTINUING ED FUNDS: The East St. Tammany Chamber will award two $1,500 scholarships to residents of east St. Tammany Parish who are nontraditional, adult or returning students in the workforce to further professional skill sets. Scholarships can be used for accredited four-year colleges; technical or community colleges; recognized professional certifications, programs or licenses. Applications must be postmarked by May 17. For information, call (985) 643-5678.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at AAUW’s website www.covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit www.leadershipnorthshore.com.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with two overnight retreats and seven full-day session on public policy, education, health, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice and environmental issues. The institute is open to business, civic and public-sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit www.norli.org
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students who are enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be a resident of St. Tammany Parish. Students must be 50% through their college or university curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from SlidellMemorial.org/Scholarships-Internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact SMH Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration opens April 2 for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through May 21.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 2.
- 9 a.m. to noon May 4.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16.
- 9 a.m. to noon May 18.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit www.lpbmm.org.