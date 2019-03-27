Veterans and residents of Heritage Manor in Slidell enjoyed the luck of the Irish recently as the Slidell Elks Line Dancers came to entertain during a St. Patrick's Day celebration. In the front row, from left, are Skip Springer, Rose Fontenot and Allen Landry; Springer and Landry are veterans. Behind them are Pat Massarini, Carol Massarini, Cathy Springer, Tina Stout, Dennis Guenard, Walda Sbisa, Paul Niehaus, Pauline Mintz, Pete Spadoni, Kathy Spadoni, Lou Landry, Ellyn Campbell and Evelyn Caronia.