There's a lot to be said about the Girl Scout cookie program, but here's the part most of us want to know about first: Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S’mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Thanks-a-lot and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.
These are the nine varieties available as sales begin on Jan. 11, when Girl Scouts from across southeast Louisiana begin taking orders.
Cookies will be sold at various booth locations Feb. 22 to March 10. Customers can find the location and times of Girl Scout cookie booth sales online at www.girlscoutcookies.org or through the Cookie Finder mobile app beginning in mid-February.
The 102-year-old program is not only the country’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program, but also the country’s largest financial investment in girls annually, according to information from Girl Scouts Louisiana East. It helps develop the next generation of female leaders.
Cookies are $4 a package upon delivery — $5 a package for the gluten-free variety — and are preservative-free, kosher, with zero trans fat per serving. Five varieties are also vegan.
All cookie program proceeds remain within the council’s jurisdiction, funding troop activities and helping the council maintain properties, train and recruit volunteers, and support council initiatives.