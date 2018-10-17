Planned unit developments may be a thing of the past in Abita Springs based upon action Tuesday at the town council’s monthly meeting.
During a hearing on an ordinance to establish a year-long moratorium on PUDs, the town’s two previous mayors and the head of its historic district commission encouraged not only the imposition of the moratorium, but the outright repeal of the town’s PUD ordinance.
Former Mayor Louis Fitzmorris, who now serves as St. Tammany Parish assessor, as well as former Mayor Bryan Gowland and current Historic District Commission Chairman Ron Blitch, all supported the moratorium and encouraged the council to abolish the ordinance altogether.
“Abita Springs doesn’t need PUDs," Blitch said. "Rather than delay them, (we should) get rid of them altogether and let the town go through a smart growth period instead of maximizing profits for developers, who really have no interest in our quality of life or what Abita really is.”
Since the PUD ordinance was adopted years ago, the town has approved just one – Abita Meadows, a 400-lot development on La. 36 east of town.
A proposal to develop a PUD on part of the Abita Quail Farm acreage on La. 435 died in May when the council refused to vote on it after residents opposing the development turned out in droves, saying PUDs did not mesh well with the historic town's character.
After lengthy discussion at the Oct. 16 meeting, council members unanimously approved the moratorium, but several made it known that they also hoped that the PUD ordinance would be repealed while the moratorium, which runs through Oct. 1, 2019, is in effect.
Whether that will happen will likely be determined by a new town council that will be elected Nov. 6, when at least four of the five council seats will be filled by newcomers.
In a related matter on the evening’s agenda, there was vocal opposition to Mayor Greg Lemons’ proposal to spend $52,000 in next year’s budget to hire a professional to guide the town through the formation of a master plan for its future development.
Defending his proposal, Lemons cited a Louisiana statute requiring all municipalities to prepare a master plan and said, “We need a master plan, and I believe we need a professional to lead us where we need to go.”
But, pointing to the audience, Blitch said the vision for where the town needs to go “is sitting right here in this room.”
Blitch then suggested appointing an unpaid citizens committee to decide how the town should be developed, and, if necessary, spending far less money to hire an expert to accomplish the vision by drafting changes to the town’s zoning ordinances.
Since the item was only on the agenda for discussion, the council took no action on the matter.
On a lighter note, Lemons announced that Michelle and Dave Kelsey had been named Abita Springs' Citizens of the Year by a committee of past recipients. Lemons praised their contributions to the culture of the community and said that, whenever asked, the Kelseys had applied their unique artistic talents to promote town events.