There comes a time when you have to practice what you preach. And for me, that time has come.
COAST recently began a Worksite Wellness program to help our staff make healthy lifestyle choices. We can’t ask our clients to focus on exercise and nutrition if our staff isn’t doing the same thing. And last year, COAST began to allocate more funding toward programs that work to keep our older residents healthier and more active.
So on Saturday, April 13, the COAST executive director (that’s me) will ride 31.74 miles along the Tammany Trace. Just so happens I’ll turn 60 in April. According to the Older Americans Act, that makes me an official senior. The plan is to raise awareness for senior exercise and raise a bit of money for the aforementioned wellness program.
Thirty-one-plus miles is a long way on a bike. Especially if you haven’t done it before. I’m training for it; I think I can do it; I plan to do it, but I’m not one of those super fit, athletic people. And that’s what I’m hoping to model: that it doesn’t matter where you start, and it doesn’t matter how much you do. It just matters that you get off the couch and start moving.
“I support the event completely,” says Barry Scott, regional owner of the senior fitness program Live 2 B Healthy and a sponsor of the ride. “Developing an active lifestyle pays huge dividends for all of us, particularly as we age.
"There are a variety of activities that challenge us physically that are a lot of fun as well. For those of us in St Tammany Parish, a bike ride on the Trace is a perfect example.”
Did I mention it’s 31.74 miles? And, I won’t be riding one of those fancy road bikes that can reach 25 or 30 mph. I’ll be doing it on my 7-year old hybrid/cruiser bike. This is the kind of bike that many people have in their garages … gathering dust.
“The key is to incorporate activities that require moderate physical exertion into your routine,” Scott says. “The benefit of enhanced independence and better health is worth it.”
While Scott advises that the most important thing is to find a physical activity you enjoy, bike riding is a good choice for those who haven’t been active in a while. It is a low-impact exercise that strengthens both the cardiovascular and pulmonary systems.
If you don’t own a bike, there are several places along the Trace that rent them, including Bayou Adventure in Lacombe and Brooks Bike Shop in Covington. Both have signed on as sponsors for the ride.
COAST is looking for additional sponsors. Sponsorships for the ride start as low as $50. Businesses interested in getting involved can call me at (985) 892-0377 for more information.