Three months ago, Emily Ryland had never even sat on a horse.
Come Saturday, she will be one of the featured riders in the third annual Angels’ Grove Wild West Show.
Like the others in the cast of 15, Emily’s no pro. But what she lacks in experience she makes up in enthusiasm.
“I get to be an Indian and carry the flag,” said Emily, a home-schooled 13-year-old who will be riding Algalita, a paint quarter horse. “I’m pretty excited.”
The show, a fundraiser for Angels’ Grove Ranch, a horse rescue facility located near Bush, is being held at the Sweetwater RV Ranch & Riding Stables near Loranger. That's where Angels' Grove founder Lisa Massamini keeps a majority of her 55 horses, all saved from slaughter pens and other destinations for unwanted horses.
Along with the Wild West Show, a re-creation of the old Buffalo Bill extravaganza complete with an Annie Oakley shooting demonstration by Massamini, a former world mounted shooter champion, visitors can take part in arena or trail rides and visit the petting zoo along with other activities.
But the show is the thing.
“The kids really work hard on their parts,” said Massamini, a former professional trainer who founded Angels’ Grove a decade ago and then took over Sweetwater when the 10 acres of Angels' Grove proved to be too small.
“We want everybody to go away thinking they got their money’s worth.”
The other performances aren’t quite to that level, but between patriotic presentations, music and a mock cowboys and Indians battle it promises to be a lively afternoon.
The show and other activities may be for entertainment, but there’s a central message — how upward of 200 unwanted horses a month in Louisiana alone wind up in auctions and eventually are sent to slaughter pens in Mexico and Canada. The meat, however, often winds up back in the U.S. for human consumption in areas where that is legal, such as Florida.
It's a situation that Massamini hopes to bring awareness to.
“Some of those horses are sold just because their owners could no longer afford them or maybe they were purchased for a child who lost interest,” Massamini said. “They’ve just been put in a bad situation through no fault of their own. What we’re doing is giving these horses a second chance.”
But there's more going on as well.
Angels’ Grove and Sweetwater both serve as therapeutic centers for children with behavioral and emotional issues.
Emily, whose parents keep an RV on the Sweetwater grounds so that she can spend most of her time there, suffers from an anxiety disorder.
Being with Algalita helps her. Emily feeds the horse, cleans its stall and tends to its medical and grooming needs.
It’s a sense of responsibility combined with a gratifying reward.
“I love just being around Algalita and taking care of her,” Emily said. “I’m relaxed and a lot more confident about things, especially when I’m riding.
“It’s an amazing feeling.”
Not all of the show’s participants came to Angels’ Grove to deal with emotional problems.
Haley Pettus, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Fontainebleau Junior High, took up riding there four years ago when a friend told her about the fun she was having riding on a regular basis.
Now, Haley serves as a guide and counselor to the others.
“When I see people come here for the first couple of times, they’re usually nervous around the horses,” she said. “But the longer they’re here, they get a little happier.
“After a while, they’re really outgoing."
It’s the second time in the show for Haley, who will be riding Chipper, a 14-year-old Appaloosa. Like Emily, she’ll be playing an Indian.
But she’ll also be delivering one of the show’s messages about the importance of horse rescue.
“That wasn’t my initial motivation,” she said. “I just enjoyed riding.
“But once I learned about how horses were being slaughtered, I definitely wanted to do what I could to help. You don’t want to think about it, but it happens.”
Massamini said her original interest in saving horses came from when she was a teenager in eastern New Orleans and was forced to place her horse in a low-income barn because she could no longer afford to keep him.
“That horse made me feel so confident,” Massamini said. “And cleaning the stables and all that kept me off the streets. We just couldn’t keep him though.”
Later, Massamini discovered that horse therapy could help her son, Chad, who had Tourette’s syndrome. Now Chad, 27, is a successful medical supply salesman.
“I felt like it was a God calling,” she said. “Horses can be such wonderful therapy, and when you adopt a horse, you’re doing something for the horse as well.
“Horses are mighty animals that God created for us to ride. They’re not just livestock.”
Besides offering therapeutic horse therapy, Angels’ Grove plays host to birthday parties and private lessons.
But the upkeep is expensive. Sponsorships, which provide for food and medial care for the horses, are $350 a monthly.
That’s why the Wild West Show is an important part of the fundraising budget.
“This has helped me so much,” Emily said. “And I love how we’re helping the horses.
“This is the best thing I’ve ever done.”