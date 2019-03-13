UL HONORS: Three St. Tammany Parish students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the national's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. The students include Katherine Azuara and Alexander Nguyen, of Covington, and Ada Tusa, of Mandeville.
BUSINESS COMPETITION: Molly Fix, a senior marketing major from Mandeville, recently placed second in the Jack W. Salisbury Scholarship Awards for a $500 scholarship. The awards, for business-to-business sales scenarios, were held during the E.J. Ourso College of Business Professional Sales Institute's fourth annual Internal Sales Competition and Career Fair.
MEDICAL CODING: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is registering for medical coding and CPC certification prep classes at 5 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 through June 18, at 65556 Centerpoint Blvd. The class prepares students for medical coding by mastering the steps for using ICD-10-CM and CPT to code medical diagnoses and procedures and more. CPC Practice exams will be delivered in the course to gauge readiness to sit for CPC certification exam. For more information, email bobbiefontenot@northshorecollege.edu or call (985) 545-1667.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the maritime technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.