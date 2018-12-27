It was another outstanding year on the gridiron in the parish.
Archbishop Hannan and Lakeshore had undefeated regular seasons, Pearl River won its first playoff game in school history and Slidell High captured its first district title in over a decade.
To put a bow on the 2018 campaign, the annual St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish squad has been announced. The squad is highlighted by Co-Offensive Players of the Year Jacob Bernard of Lakeshore and Harlan Dixon of Slidell High, Defensive Player of the Year Christian Westcott of Lakeshore High and Coach of the Year Joe Harris of Pearl River.
Wrapping up a brilliant career at Lakeshore High, Bernard had 51 catches for 1,032 yards and 13 touchdowns, he carried the ball 57 times for 380 yards and 11 touchdowns, had a punt return for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Facing double- and triple-teams throughout the season, Bernard still averaged a touchdown every 3.52 times he touched the ball.
“Dynamic,” Lakeshore head coach Craig Jones said of his star senior. “Jacob Bernard is a dynamic football player that can play every position. If we wanted to line him up to go get the quarterback as a defensive end, he could go do it.”
Dixon was equally as lethal on the offensive side of the ball, accumulating 2,527 yards of total offense. Dixon rushed for 1,682 yards on 217 carries and 15 touchdowns while hauling in 41 passes for 819 yards and eight additional touchdowns. For good measure, he even had 26 yards passing, helping Slidell High capture the 6-5A title and reach the regional round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
One of the most versatile players in the parish, Westcott dominated the line of scrimmage as a rush end for Craig Jones and the Titans. On the season, the junior finished with 110 total tackles (48 solo and 62 assists), including 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. In addition to his exploits on the defensive side of the ball, Westcott also blocked seven punts on the year for Lakeshore. His superb junior season didn’t end there, as he also had 12 rushing touchdowns serving as the team’s short-yardage ball carrier.
Meanwhile, Joe Harris’ performance at Pearl River was nothing short of remarkable. The third head coach in three years for the Rebels, Harris led his squad to an 8-3 season, which included the school’s first-ever playoff victory when they defeated Franklin Parish in the bi-district round.
“This team is going to work extremely hard in all aspects to try and be as successful as they possibly can,” Harris said prior to the start of the season. “You can win games at Pearl River. The players and the talent are here. It’s just about putting them on the right road to accomplishing that. They are good kids that work hard. It’s all about coming to practice, working hard and learning each and every day."
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jacob Bernard, WR, Sr., Lakeshore
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Harlan Dixon, RB, Jr., Slidell
Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Westcott, DL, Jr., Lakeshore
Coach of the Year: Joe Harris, Pearl River
The Team:
Quarterback: Jacob Guidry, Sr., Slidell
Running Back: Iverson Celestine, So., Fontainebleau
Running Back: Corey Warren, Jr., Pearl River
Running Back: Zahn Diaz, Jr., Mandeville
Running Back: Garrett Cavalier, Sr., Pope John Paul II
Running Back: Brendan David, Sr., Archbishop Hannan
Running Back: Austin Stodard, Sr., Pearl River
Wide Receiver: Will Sheppard, Jr., Mandeville
Wide Receiver: Tito Simmons, Sr., Slidell
Wide Receiver: Dawson Millen, Sr., Archbishop Hannan
Wide Receiver: Nicholas Stanton, Sr., St. Paul’s
Wide Receiver: Jacob Smiroldo, Jr., Lakeshore
Tight End: Jacob Gaude, Sr., Archbishop Hannan
Offensive Line: Douglas Schuler, Sr., Fontainebleau
Offensive Line: Madrid Steele, Sr., Mandeville
Offensive Line: David Duplechain, Sr., Archbishop Hannan
Offensive Line: Chaz Burchfield, Sr., Slidell
Offensive Line: Greg Clark, Sr., Lakeshore
Offensive Line: Owen Hnatyshyn, Sr., St. Paul’s
Athlete: Jack Mashburn, Sr., St. Paul’s
Athlete: Parker Orvin, Sr., Lakeshore
Kicker: Andrew Stein, Sr., Northshore
Defensive Line: Rashawn Gallaspy, Sr., Salmen
Defensive Line: Kershawn Fisher, Jr., Northshore
Defensive Line: Michael Crockett, Jr., St. Paul’s
Defensive Line: Brandon Clouatree, Sr., Fontainebleau
Linebacker: Eli Caillouet, Jr., Archbishop Hannan
Linebacker: Ian Lopez, Sr., Northlake Christian
Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Jr., Covington
Linebacker: Kobie Pettis, Sr., Slidell
Linebacker: Roy Smith, Jr., Pearl River
Defensive Back: Wayne Galloway, Jr., St. Paul’s
Defensive Back: Cameron O’Brien, Sr., Archbishop Hannan
Defensive Back: Adam Randolph, Jr., Lakeshore
Defensive Back: Ishmael Burdine, Sr., Slidell
Defensive Back: Avery Mendheim, Sr., Covington
Defensive Back: Aubrey Womack, Jr., Lakeshore
Flex: Devin Weilbaecher, So., Lakeshore
Flex: Hunter Gill, Sr., Northshore
Punter: Austin Dunlap, Sr., Northshore