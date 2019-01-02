Partners in Giving (PIG) recently donated more than $40,000 to nine nonprofit organizations to help with community needs, thanks to fundraising efforts at the recent 38th annual PIG Invitational Charity Golf and Party.
Representatives from five of the charities accepted the donations during a luncheon held Dec. 14 at Pat Gallagher’s 527 Restaurant & Bar in Mandeville. PIG board members Scot Rumsey and Brad Upton were on hand to present checks and learn more about the organizations from their respective directors.
Organizations that received funds were: Children’s Advocacy Center – Hope House, Upward Community Service, The Samaritan Center, Northshore Food Bank, New Heights Therapy Center, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West, Boy Scouts of America, Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home and Friends Helping Kids Inc.
The golf tournamen was held in October at Beau Chene Country Club in Mandeville and was sponsored by numerous area businesses and individuals. PIG is a nonprofit that raises funds to aid St. Tammany organizations that care for children and seniors in need.
“It is the most fun day of my year,” Dena Grosart, executive director of The Samaritan Center in Mandeville, said of the event.
For more information about PIG, log on to www.pigcharity.org.
Slidell seniors celebrate Christmas
Volunteers with Peace Lutheran Church of Slidell and Slidell Ladies for Liberty made Christmas bright for about 85 local seniors on Dec. 18 with a celebration of the season.
The event was held at the Peace Mission Center at the church, where all joined in prayer and enjoyed a traditional holiday dinner, a Christmas carol singalong, dancing, "reindeer games" and a gift exchange. Door prizes were awarded, and Santa Claus paid a visit, too.
The church and area businesses sponsored the celebration. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Barb Simmers, served as mistress of ceremonies. Simmers also provided handmade Christmas corsages for the women and “naughty or nice” pins for the men who attended.
Slidell Ladies for Liberty is a nonprofit organization that adopts local deployed military men and women. The groups works on benefit projects throughout the area and teams with Peace Lutheran on various service projects throughout the year.
Church secretary Jeannette Sandelin said the annual Christmas event was started a few years after Hurricane Katrina when displaced residents of St. Bernard Parish had relocated to the Slidell area.
“We started this so people from the community could possibly meet their neighbors and friends,” she said.
For more information about Peace Lutheran Church, go to www.peacelutheranslidell.org. For more information about Slidell Ladies for Librerty, go to www.slidellladiesforliberty.org.