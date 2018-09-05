Aug. 27
Christopher Simoneaux: 55, 1905 Idaho Ave., Kenner, DWI first offense, improper lane use, failure to register vehicle.
Andrew Neal: 26, 224 N. Taylor St., Covington, contempt of court.
Pierre Fagot: 25, 619 W. 24th Ave., Covington, contempt of court.
Jarred Dotey: 25, 102 N. Scanlan Drive, Hammond, attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jeremy Pertry: 33, 119 Herqig Bluff Road, Slidell, pornography involving a juvenile.
Devin Powell: 27, 23249 Powell Lane, Robert, theft (felony), illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, methamphetamine, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Millard Anthony: 40, 19238 N. St. Charles, Loranger, two counts of parole violation, simple burglary.
Jermerious Williams: 24, 1682 Churrie Spires Lane, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II, two counts of probation violation.
Christopher Russell: 25, 4173 Snowball Circle, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Danielle Scott: 32, 111 C Rano St., Pierre Part, DWI first offense, expired license plate, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule III.
Thor Payne: 21, 144 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, aggravated assault.
Alexander Payne: 44, 144 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, aggravated assault.
Michael Martinez: 55, 55315 Oakridge Ave., Slidell, improper lane use, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II.
Latwaine Caldwell: 44, 3030 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II.
Eileen Cooper: 54, 60473 Palm Drive, Slidell, issuing worthless checks, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Ashley Mistretta: 25, 764 Front St., Slidell, child endangerment penalty enhancement.
Molly Thibodeaux: 44, 15321 Lake Ramsey Road, Covington, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft (felony).
Jennifer Ashley: 32, 409 Charles Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Gelnford Young: 38, 57438 Dunbar Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Kenneth Taylor: 56, 404 Wagor Trail, Guthrie, Oklahoma, telephone communications, improper language, harassment.
Brandon Strickland: 27, 1735 Lynnwood Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Robert Hebert: 35, 26113 E. Beech St., Lacombe, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule II.
Zachary Thomas: 28, 5025 Ridgewood Drive, Pascagoula, Mississippi, two counts of contempt of court, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Dineshia Yates: 21, 2725 Sheldon Drive, Baton Rouge, theft (misdemeanor).
Michaelnesha Maliod: 21, 4946 Mohican St., Baton Rouge, theft (misdemeanor), fugitive.
Tanga Wagner: 46, 5012 Talbert Drive, Baton Rouge, theft (misdemeanor).
Howard McQueen: 28, 200 W. Jessie Jones St., Covington, simple criminal damage less than 1,000, obstruction of justice.
Robert McQueen: 40, 70348 Sixth St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Allan Gregoire: 36, 1011 Minden, Kenner, housed for marshal.
Aug. 28
Stephanie Mathies: 41, 23069 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Patrick Munger: 26, 82140 La. 21, Bush, drug court sanction.
Gino Bonilla: 26, 3294 Rama St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Zachary Miller: 28, 130 Mardi St., Madisonville, housed for court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Paul Paternostro: 23, 1 Acadia St., Kenner, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Juan Craft: 47, 2068 Betty Blvd., Marrero, housed for court.
Bryan Perrilloux: 32, 109 Twins Lane, Slidell, failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.
Cory Lanning: 23, 70448 Gulch St., Abita Springs, possession of Schedule I, driving under suspension, criminal sanctions for operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Julius Brown: 55, 724 N. Florida, Covington, contempt of court.
Ricky Leblanc: 54, 312 E. Magee St., Covington, contempt of court.
Lillian Young: 34, 70354 Sixth St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Whitney Ford: 22, 700 Parkview Blvd., Covington, injuring public records, aggravated battery.
Skylar Cade: 26, 105 Lizzie Watts Lane, Hammond, domestic abuse battery, injuring public records, fugitive.
Chaise Wetzel: 19, 18140 Cusacha Drive, Covington, contempt of court, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garland Williams: 26, 4710 Read Blvd., New Orleans, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, improper turn, establishing speed zones, fugitive.
Lowell Roussel: 41, 795 Fairway Drive, Laplace, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $25,000.
Laney Vizzini: 29, 206 Venus Road, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $25,000.
Dustin Williams: 29, 433 Michigan Ave., Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft under $1,000.
Kory Hamby: 31, 1841 Orleans St., Mandeville, fugitive.
Dimitrios Tzuzanos: 38, 17049 Franklin St., Pearlington, Mississippi, fugitive.
Daien Rodrigue: 30, 552 Dantin St., Raceland, two counts of contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jessie Bellard: 31, 21059 Lee Road, Franklinton, three counts of theft under $1,000, three counts of illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, two counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Tegrin Rowe: 48, 15440 Elaine Lane, Covington, contempt of court.
Aug. 29
Daniel Garman: 60, 1402 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Theresa Sablich: 40, 71107 Hebert Road, Abita Springs, violation of protection order.
Jessica Penton: 35, 19786 Sylvest Road, Franklinton, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Edward Valeros: 30, 110 Turtle Creek Blvd., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Jimmy Coyne: 27, 300 Stonehill Road, Folsom, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, two counts of possession of Schedule I, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Ma Odevilas: 29, 12536 KK Drive, Tickfaw, improper lane use, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Christopher Thom: 44, 320 Brown Thrasher Loop, Madisonville, DWI first offense, hit and run, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Fredrick Dupree: 33, 132 Shubrick St., New Orleans, housed for court.
Marcus Lee: 40, 832 St. Julien Drive, Kenner, housed for court.
Ashley Stcyr: 34, 20103 Pecan Trace Drive, Ponchatoula, housed for court.
Courtney Mitchell: 23, 40081 Onyx, Slidell, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Aaron Scott: 43, 37515 Lopez, Slidell, probation violation.
Michael Richardson: 34, 619 Louis Circle, Picayune, Mississippi, parole violation.
Jared Schorle: 28, 19363 Fitzgerald Road, Covington, probation violation.
Amanda Reeves: 26, 8335 Summer Ave., Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Kimberly Abram: 46, 604 Magnolia St., Slidell, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use firearm, additional penalty.
Joshua Gordon: 26, 11142 Vixen Loop, Gulfport, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $50,000.
Lyndsey Burdett: 24, 8750 Maple Ave., Biloxi, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things.
Tori Hamilton: 24, 1107 Cornwall Court, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule I, no safety belts.
Andrew Kelly: 22, 2315 Bluebird St., Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.
Elijuyi Cousin: 27, 1681 Gause Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Joanthan Davis: 28, 1144 E. Jerusalem Ave., Picayune, Mississippi, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Sameul Selders: 45, 1611 N. 48th St., Baton Rouge, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Maurice Williams: 31, 5043 Toulon St., New Orleans, aggravated second-degree battery.
Tavis Louviere: 22, 1723 Wisteria St., Gulfport, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Aug. 30.
Andrea Piper: 30, 205 Capitol St., Denham Springs, contempt of court.
Andrew Blossman: 40, 227 Old Landing Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Terence Guzman: 53, 35531 Bookout Road, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
Byran Sharp: 47, 400 Voters Road, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Bridgette Threeton: 36, 73560 Niblick St., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Deanie Malloy: 38, 67374 La. 41, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Devin Grabert: 19, 21326 Beau Chateu Blvd., Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Darrell Bell: 35, 10613 Jakes Road, Franklinton, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Nikko Vaccaro: 24, 26418 Barouss St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Romona Tobias: 41, 704 27th St., Kenner, two counts of fugitive.
Bryan Favalora: 44, 204 Place Saint Jeanne, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Catrina Withers: 39, 167 Beech St., Covington, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Stephanie Martinez: 41, 209 Woodcrest Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Michael Fagan: 60, 410 Lee Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Brittany Hoyt: 25, 118 N. Shore Circle, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Tiffany Creasy: 35, 4754 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
James Laing: 47, 208 Oriole Drive, Slidell, aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
Bryant Barnhart: 31, 28459 Holiday Drive, Ponchatoula, domestic abuse battery.
Torey Breland: 32, 112 Greenview Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of possession of Schedule II, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Paul Crawford: 55, 30085 La. 16, Sun, parole violation.
Andrew White: 40, 61325 Holly Drive, Pearl River, two counts of violation of protection order, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jason Peterson: 38, 68405 La. 41, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, violation of protection.
Claude Johnson: 44, 8634 Jeannette St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Aug. 31
Lisa Jenkins: 48, 71260 St. Charles St., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery.
Gabriel Giambelluca: 22, 325 Lismore Lane, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to yield/stop.
Megan Bourliea: 34, 23 Lurline Drive, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, maximum speed limit.
Jordan Bedford: 27, 1115 N. Columbia St., Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, window tint, proper equipment required on vehicles, display of plate, driving under suspension.
Shane Ramon: 46, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, fugitive.
Bradley Perry: 25, 21596 Corkern Road, Franklinton, fugitive.
Callie Byars: 30, 1208 Livingston St., Mandeville, theft (misdemeanor).
Nace Garafola: 35, 700 Parkview Blvd., Covington, housed for court.
Jarett Jones: 35, 1221 Rose Meadow Court, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
George Davis: 35, 69247 Rowell St., Mandeville, housed for court.
Jesse Patterson: 46, 9 Janals Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, probation violation.
Teresa Simcox: 33, 10 Deforest Drive, Madisonville, probation violation.
Robin Buckler: 20, 68128 La. 59, Mandeville, probation violation.
Meredith Charles: 63, 33545 Oak Ridge, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II, issuing worthless checks.
Tre Taylor: 20, 1502 Hillary Drive, Slidell, identity theft, bank fraud.
Kenneth Mayeaux: 44, 23 Hoyycrest Blvd., Covington, housed for court, theft (misdemeanor), switched plates, two counts of contempt of court.
Carl Cousin: 59, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Fusilier: 42, 4840 La. 22, Mandeville, fugitive.
Max Ducote: 23, 31092 U.S. 190, Lacombe, resisting an officer, identity theft, access device fraud.
Christopher Schoen: 64, 71162 La. 59, Abita Springs, cruelty to juveniles.
Jerry Webb: 27, 101 Ned Ave., Slidell, two counts of failure to register and notify as sex offender, periodic renewal of registration by offenders.
Jason Mack: 37, 60360 Emerald Drive, Lacombe, registration of sex offenders, possession of Schedule I.
Patrick Carney: 46, 110395 Ellsworth Drive, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
Samantha Bagwell: 34, 39609 Morse Cemetery Road, Ponchatoula, two counts of theft under 1,000, theft (misdemeanor).
Amanda Landry: 28, 23460 5th St., Abita Springs, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Kimberly Kerr: 47, 28019 E. Orleans St., Lacombe, possession of Schedule II, improper lane use.
Harold James: 57, 3861 Touchwood Drive, Harvey, housed for marshal.
Sept. 1
Tiffany Jones: 24, 20522 Walker St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Goff: 20, 1334 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Carl Fichter: 30, 906 W. 11th Ave., Covington, DWI fist offense, improper lane use.
Jason Lee: 31, 967 Nancy St., Mandeville, improper turn, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Gabriel Hood: 39, 685 Hutchinson St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass.
Steven Pertuit: 50, 137 Ursela Drive, Avondale, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, four counts of issuing worthless checks.
James Encardes: 43, 73196 Hillcrest Blvd., Abita Springs, three counts of contempt of court, simple burglary, fugitive, possession of Schedule III CDS, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $50,000.
Leroy Campbell: 63, 283 Snelling Lane, Hulen, Kentucky, expired license plate, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things.
Alois Williams: 31, 2801 Bartolo Drive, Chalmette, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II.
David Landry: 53, 73520 Eagle St., Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Wilson: 22, 57400 Oak Ave., Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Robert Krummel: 38, 127 E. Queens Drive, Slidell, theft of goods less than $500, contempt of court, improper turn, driving under suspension, refusing to provide correct identity.
Jose Perez-trejo: 29, 4000 Florida St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Delta Fowler: 46, 68311 Second St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule II, home invasion, theft under $1,000.
Charlene Hartney: 38, 225 Linda Drive, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Rocky Holmes: 45, 74014 Mcintyre Road, Abita Springs, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Sept. 2
Kipling Kuss: 55, 333 La. 1085, Madisonville, DWI first offense, reckless operating of motor vehicle, hit and run, flight from officer, aggravated flight from officer, careless operation.
Giau Nguyen: 45, 504 Tungwood Drive, Covington, DWI second offense, one-way roadway.
Barbara Grush: 65, 8701 Southdown Lane, New Orleans, DWI third offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, turning improper at intersection.
David Cooper: 52, 104 Brittany Lane, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Brandy Pembo: 38, 125 Bermuda Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, driving under suspension, improper lane use.
Steven Hurst: 38, 18 C Copling Lane, Carriere, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $50,000.
Isaac Green: 71, 62505 La. 1091, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II, failure to stop/yield, driving under suspension.
David Johnson: 40, 66235 Hickory Drive, Pearl River, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule III CDS, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charles Leblanc: 59, 7253 W. 68th Ave., Arvada, Colorado, DWI first offense, careless operation.
44 people were housed for immigration during the period of Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.