Somphon Chiwabandit, a 47-year-old native of Thailand, will be surrendered to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal, after being sentenced to time served for harboring and employing illegal aliens at the Covington restaurant, Sticky Rice Thai Cuisine.
Chiwabandit pleaded guilty earlier to the charges, admitting that he had provided housing, transportation and employment to two people who were in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. But he also admitted that he had overstayed a business visitor visa for seven years.
U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle sentenced him to time served and a $100 special assessment. The company Thai Thai LLC was ordered to forfeit $24,640, was assessed a $400 fee and given a year's probation.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Covington Police Department assisted in the investigation. Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted surveillance on the restaurant as well as a house owned by Chiwabandit and an apartment that he rented.