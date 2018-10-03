Tim Lentz confirmed what he called "the worst kept secret in the parish" when he announced his candidacy for St. Tammany Parish sheriff on Oct. 3.
When Lentz, 55, announced last month he would resign as Covington police chief after five years on the job, speculation ran rampant that he would mount a challenge against incumbent Sheriff Randy Smith.
Lentz's resignation became effective at 5 p.m. Oct. 3, and he announced his intentions 75 minutes later before a packed house gathered at Covington's English Tea Room in part for a Covington Business Association meeting, but just as much to hear the former chief's announcement.
"I am no longer your chief of police, and no longer attached to civil service," Lentz said. "Effective immediately, I am a candidate for sheriff of St. Tammany Parish.”
Lentz is the second challenger to announce a run for sheriff. Nick Tranchina, 44, a former St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputy who now works for Entergy, announced his candidacy on social media last month.
Smith, who still has nearly two years remaining in his first term, is also in visible campaign mode, throwing a $500-per-couple fundraiser last week.
Lentz's kickoff pushes what's likely to be a contentious race into high gear more than a year before election day.
While it's a three-way race, Smith and Lentz have the higher profiles. Both are former police chiefs (Smith in Slidell and Lentz in Covington) and they both cut their law enforcement teeth at the Sheriff's Office.
Lentz said he wants to take his programs and philosophy of community policing from Covington to the entire parish. The Covington Police Department has 40 employees compared with more than 700 at the Sheriff's Office.
Lentz's first speech as a candidate for sheriff focused on the turnaround effort he undertook when he was appointed chief of the Covington force in 2013.
"As many of you remember, I took over a police department that was broken," he said, reminding the local crowd of arrests, lawsuits and an incident when a police officer arrested two referees at a high school football game.
During his tenure, he said, there hasn't been a single complaint or lawsuit about officers' use of force.
Lentz also criticized Smith's tenure as sheriff. "I have watched over the last two years the steady decline of the office: the mishandling of cases; the inability to know the difference between criminal misconduct and honest mistakes; the failure of a tax proposition not once but three different times," he said.
Lentz accused Smith of "playing politics with public safety," alluding to a recent undercover operation that the Sheriff's Office conducted in Covington.
In an interview, Lentz said that Smith had 10 undercover agents working in Covington but never informed him, which he said violated "Policing 101" and could have resulted in problems if a Covington patrolman had come across a drug deal involving undercover deputies.
Smith, reached by phone Wednesday evening, disagreed with Lentz's characterization of the operation, saying that he had been asked by a number of community leaders, including Lentz himself, to help with a drug problem in Covington's West 30s neighborhood.
Smith, who was previously elected to two terms as police chief in Slidell, unseated longtime Sheriff Jack Strain in December 2015.
Strain's legacy is likely to cast a shadow over this election. The former sheriff is the subject of a federal investigation that become public in March. Based on subpoenas, the probe is focusing in part on a work-release program that he privatized while he was in office.
All three of the announced candidates spent significant time working for the Sheriff's Office. But Lentz said he anticipates that opponents will try to tie him to Strain.
"I worked for that Sheriff's Office for 30 years," Lentz said. "I, of course, have been interviewed by the FBI, along with many others, but I am not a target. I have not received a target letter. I'm sure (Smith will) try to paint me with that big brush."
Smith said that the majority of people who supported him and elected him in 2015 were looking for a new leader in the Sheriff's Office.
"The Sheriff's Office is in much better shape than the old administration that (Lentz) was a big part of," Smith said. "I'm going to run on the things we've done: the good, positive things. People aren't ready to go backward to (the Strain administration) with all the suspected corruption."
Lentz retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2013 as chief deputy, a post he had filled for just under two years. He has a bachelor's degree and master's degree in criminal justice from Loyola University, where he has taught as an adjunct professor of criminal justice.
"I am proven," Lentz said. "There are no question marks behind my name. I have the education, training and temperament and the respect of the community. I don't have to learn it as I go."