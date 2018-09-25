The Slidell Police Department is reporting that a motorcycle officer was injured in a "serious crash" earlier today.
Police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau wrote in a Facebook post that the crash took place on U.S. 190 West shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred near the Grand Theater, approximately halfway between Northshore Blvd. and Carroll Road in western Slidell.
The officer was transported to University Hospital in New Orleans. The SPD is not releasing his identity at this time, and said it would provide further information later today.
