LOYOLA UNIVERSITY NEW ORLEANS MUSIC: Brian Maassen, of Mandeville, a rising junior at Loyola University New Orleans, won the Stuart D. Shanler Jazz Performance Scholarship Award during the International Trumpet Guild Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The Loyola University Trumpet Ensemble, under the direction of Nick Volz and the Rev. James C. Carter, was chosen by recorded audition to be among a handful of trumpet ensembles from around the world to perform at the conference. Others in the trumpet ensemble are Michael Bauer , Chris Drennan , Peter Nionakis and Jack Wright .
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY: Jade Thiraswas, of Mandeville, has graduated from the Rochester Institute of Techology in Rochester, New York, with a Master of Fine Arts in imaging arts.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA: Twenty-one students from St. Tammany Parish were named to the spring 2018 president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, having earned grade-point averages of 4.0. They are:
- Gabrielle Lee Bopp, of Covington
- Louis T. Bubrig, of Mandeville
- Kaitlyn Alice Cahill, of Mandeville
- Laura C. Carrasquilla, of Slidell
- Sean Alan Cuff, of Mandeville
- Raina L. Esteves, of Mandeville
- Lillian Mae Guttuso, of Lacombe
- Michelle Theresa Hasenkampf, of Pearl River
- Breanna Rachael Holland, of Mandeville
- Julia Ashtyn Lazaro, of Covington
- Nicholas Roberto Mejia, of Covington
- Mitchell James Metzger, of Slidell
- Nicholas J. Meyers, of Covington
- Payton Rivet Morris, of Madisonville
- Alexis L. Nielson, of Covington
- Gabriella E. Regard, of Madisonville
- Mason Anthony Serna, of Mandeville
- Macey Lynn Shirah, of Madisonville
- Jenna G. Sims, of Madisonville
- John P. Wronkowski, of Madisonville
- Samantha Jo Zelden, of Folsom.
St. Tammany Parish students named to the University of Alabama dean's list, having earned grade-point averages of 3.5 or better, are:
- Patrick B. Addamus, of Mandeville
- Tyler Christian Babcock, of Folsom
- Elizabeth G. Baul, of Covington
- Hailey Vegas Campo, of Mandeville
- Madeline Elizabeth Erwin, of Mandeville
- Madelyn Elizabeth Johnson, of Mandeville
- Allyson A. Lacoste, of Mandeville
- Brooke E. Loescher, of Slidell
- Cameron P. McCall, of Mandeville
- Madeline Bernice Plunkett, of Slidell
- Lindsay Anne Reardon, of Mandeville
- Faith Saucier, of Covington
- Madelyn Thomas Schmidt, of Mandeville
- Nicholas G. Slay, of Madisonville
- James Hartwell Tickner Jr., of Mandeville
- Ann M. Young, of Mandeville.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY SUMMER SESSION: Enrollment in the summer semester at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond has increased at the fastest rate since 2014. Overall student numbers are up 6.9 percent, with undergraduate student growth at 6.2 percent and graduate student numbers increasing by 10.2 percent. One factor in the increase may be the Summer Smart program, introduced last year, which increases the number of online and hybrid courses to help ensure courses are available in accessible formats.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY ALUMNI: Beth Carney Ebberman, of Metairie, was recently elected president and chairman of the board of directors for 2018-19 Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association. A 1977 graduate of Southeastern with a bachelor's in history, Ebberman is an account executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Joining her on the Executive Committee will be President-elect Richard "Dickie" Whitson, a retiree of Allegiance Health Care Corp; Secretary Stephanie Kropog, of North Oaks Health System; and Treasurer Kristen Bell, of Northshore Technical Community College.