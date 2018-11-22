COMMUNITY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Various times, Nov. 23 to Dec. 24. Downtown Covington. Special shopping events, strolling musicians and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or 1873 or covla.com.
SIPS OF THE SEASON: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Old Mandeville business district. Arts and crafts, food and beverages plus entertainment. Free. (985) 624-3147 or oldmandevillebiz.com.
A MANDEVILLE CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-9. First Baptist Church of Mandeville, 1895 U.S. 190. The church’s living Nativity display returns, (985) 626-3217.
DECK THE RAILS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Family entertainment and Santa’s arrival. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
WINTER ON THE WATER: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Mandeville Lakefront. Lakeshore Drive from harbor to the gazebo. Christmas tree lighting with a boat parade on the lakefront and music. Free. (985) 626-3147 or cityofmandevile.com.
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Covington Heritage Foundation’s annual tour of homes. $20. covingtonheritagefoundation.com.
GUIDED TOURS OF OTIS HOUSE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Fairview-Riverside State Park, Madisonville. Special tours with costumed interpreters explaining the customs, mood and history of each decade. $4, seniors and children free. (985) 892-4652.
A CHRISTMAS PAST FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Old Mandeville business district. More than 100 art, jewelry and crafts vendors. Free. (985) 624-3147 or oldmandevillebiz.com.
SLIDELL’S BAYOU CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 19-22. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. The Boys and Girls Club of Slidell presents three days of lights, entertainment and food. Free. (985) 960-1241.
THEATER
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 6-8 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 9. 30 by Ninety Theater, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The evil Herdman family learns the meaning of Christmas. $21 adults; $19 senior/military; $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
MUSIC
COVINGTON CHRISTMAS: 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. The Redwine Jazz Band presents seasonal favorites. $15 advance, $20 door. (985) 867-1206 or redwinejazz.com.
RING OUT WILD BELLS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2480 U.S. 190, Mandeville, and 2:30 p.m. Our Lady of Lourdes, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. The Northshore Performing Arts Society’s 23rd annual Christmas concert. Free, but donations taken.
CHRISTMAS ON THE NORTHSHORE: Dec. 9. St. Timothy United Methodist Church, 335 Asbury Drive, Mandeville. Holiday favorites by the church choir. Free. (985) 626-3307 orsttimothyumc.org.
CANDELIGHT CAROLING: 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
A CHRISTMAS BRASS SPECTAULAR: 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Eric Morales leads a brass ensemble through a seasonal program. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
BEETHOVEN AND BLUE JEANS: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The Louisiana Philharmonic plays yuletide favorites in a family show. $20-$37. (504) 525-6530 or lpomusic.com.
NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2055 2nd St. Seasonal favorites from the local group. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
BAROQUE CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. First Baptist Church of Covington. 16333 La. 1085. The Louisiana Philharmonic presents its classical show featuring works by Ralph Vaughn Williams, Corelli and Bach plus the Messiah. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CAROLING AT THE TRAILHEAD: 5 p.m. Dec. 23. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Cornerstone Church invites all to sing classical seasonal songs. Free. janeaustenfestival.org.
JAZZ ON CHRISTMAS EVE: 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire, Covington. Jamil Sharp leads his group with a new twist on Christmas classics. Free. (985) 892-3177.
DANCE
THE NUTCRACKER: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The Slidell Youth Ballet’s 21st production of the holiday classic. $20. southernyouthballet.org
A JOYFUL VOICE UNTO THE LORD: Dec. 8. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. Dancescape Studio’s annual Christmas show. dancescapestudio.com.
KID STUFF
THE POLAR EXPRESSS: 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A young boy is welcomed aboard a magical trip to the North Pole. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon. Trinity Banquet House, 1000 Caruso Drive, Slidell. Benefit for the Child’s Wish Foundation. $30. (985) 645-9474.
NUTCRACKER HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 22. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E Rutland St. Covington. Fill your cup with cheer and experience the Nutcracker. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
CAJUN CHRISTMAS AT BIG BRANCH: 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit for cookies cocoa and storytime. Free. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov.refuge/big_branch_marsh.