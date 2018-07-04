The Professional Women of St. Tammany recently presented $1,000 scholarships to 13 women: Isabel Baird, Kaylan Bankston, Ann Byerley, Hannah Furlan, Kyleigh Jackson, Sarah Jones, Katie Jones McReynolds, Alejandra Mendez, Hannah Miller, Jessica Monsour, Sarah Surla, Rachel Tabor and Payton Tripp.
The scholarships for Isabel Baird and Ann Byerley were awarded in memory of Brooke Posey, a Mandeville High School senior who passed away in the spring of 2017.
PWST will raise money for its next round of scholarships with its “Putting on the Glitz: Sock Hop for Scholarships” soiree from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Greystone, 935 Clauset St., Mandeville. Tickets are $85 at www.pwst.rocks.