Billy Mitchell wasn’t sure where he was heading when he walked away one day – barefoot – from his home in Pearl River County, Miss.
An inner compass pointed him west, however, and it did so again when he was stopped by a state trooper who asked Mitchell one question.
“Do you want to go back the way you came, or do you want to go that way?” the trooper asked, pointing west.
“That way,” Mitchell responded, with his own finger pointed westward.
That was nearly two years ago, and the trooper brought Mitchell to the Giving Hope Retreat, which is situated on 58 acres between Lacombe and Slidell on property that once was the K-Bar-B Youth Ranch.
Today, however, the property is a sanctuary for adults suffering from addiction, mental illness and physical or sexual abuse. Giving Hope is part of The New Orleans Mission – an instrumental faith-based, private service provider for the homeless in the metro area.
Mitchell had never heard of the retreat or the mission that helped operate the facility. But he graduated from a discipleship program there in November, and now helps minister to people like him who come to the retreat every day, looking for guidance and shelter in what, to them, has been a difficult world.
Mitchell is a 45-year-old former Marine with a history of substance abuse, as well as family and financial troubles. He had no idea what to expect at Giving Hope, but he knew it had to be better than the pain and confusion that beset him from so many angles over so many years.
“I was scared at first when I got here,” Mitchell said. “As time went by, I learned to understand. We’re all lost in some form or fashion. We all have had some issues to deal with, and I’ve had mine. But I have come to realize that no one can fix that but God.”
A greater understanding of himself has allowed Mitchell to be an integral part of the staff at Giving Hope, where he now lives and serves as a dormitory leader. It’s also allowed him to be a prime mover at the New Orleans Mission Food Pantry, which opened earlier this February on site.
Thanks to a $75,000 capacity grant obtained from Walmart by the Second Harvest Food bank and given to the Mission Pantry for use in St. Tammany, staff were able to purchase a refrigerated truck to allow regular pickup of food items donated by local retailers.
Perishable food then will be sent from a nearby distribution site to the mission, located midway between Slidell and Lacombe on U.S. 190. The grant also allowed mission officials to purchase a pallet jack with an integrated scale, a walk-in freezer, a refrigeration unit, and also materials to build shelving to store bread and other non-perishable foods.
Mitchell is supervisor of the pantry, and he helps organize on-site volunteers to run the place. Officials said they expect usage to start off on a small scale, but soon see the pantry as a food-distribution site for the estimated 24,180 St. Tammany Parish residents who are deemed “food insecure.”
Mitchell said it’s hard to believe that so many people (10 percent) are in danger of going hungry in a largely affluent place such as St. Tammany. Still, he's seen the truth in numbers every day since the pantry opened.
Of course, he too once was hungry and afraid, but something told him to head west, which eventually led him to Giving Hope Retreat, and as he points out, his salvation.
“We all minister here,” he said. “Everyone who comes here, we have certain issues they can relate with. But we can help solve issues, too, marital issues, issues with kids.”
Mitchell said being able to reconnect the pieces of his own life, and now to help others because of it, is proof that Giving Hope and The Mission Pantry are working to heal.
“People have to eat to live, and spiritually, you cannot live on bread alone,” he said. “Spiritual nutrients go hand in hand with the physical nutrients.”
The New Orleans Mission was founded in 1989 to offer comprehensive rehabilitation services to struggling individuals by jump-starting their lives with temporary donations of clothing, food, shelter and job placement services. The program is made possible through grants and donations.
For more information, go online to www.neworleansmissionorg.