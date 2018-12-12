K-9 TRAUMA KITS: Acadian Ambulance Service has donated seven K-9 field trauma kits to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to help handlers provide first aid to their canine partners in medical emergencies. Each kit comes in a tactical-style bag that can be attached to the handler’s uniform and contains dual-purpose items that can be used to treat injuries to both the handler and the dog in the field, including gauze and bandages, medical-grade scissors, a tourniquet and medication to induce clotting at a wound site. Each kit is valued at about $150.
WREATH SPONSORS SOUGHT: Now through Saturday, Dec. 15, Wreaths Across America seeks sponsors for the National Remembrance Ceremony at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive in Slidell. The ceremony at 11 a.m. is done by the St. Tammany Parish President's Veterans and Military Affairs Advisory Council, with sponsorship starting at $15 per wreath. For information, visit www.sttammanyveterans.com.
CHRISTMAS ANGELS: Now through Friday, Dec. 14, NAMI St. Tammany is seeking donations for more than 100 adolescents and adults in programs at Safe Haven in Mandeville, including Northlake's in-patient psychiatric hospital, United Methodist Children’s Home, NAMI St. Tammany's residential program. Suggested donation items include men, women, and adolescent casual clothing in all sizes, travel-size hygiene products, snacks and entertainment. Unwrapped donations may be made at the NAMI office, 23515 U.S. 190, Mandeville, or the Northshare Building, 807 N. Columbia St., Covington. For financial donations or information on helping, call (985) 626-6538 or visit www.namisttammany.org.
CLUB LUNCHEON: The Slidell Newcomers Club will host its December meeting/lunchon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Members will celebrate Christmas with the club's Nightengales Choir. For membership information, call (985) 641-5467.
HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will host "Mingle All the Way" with dining, entertainment and a Christmas market at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Tickets are $39, with reservations available at www.estchamber.com.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.
SOLAR, ENERGY PROGRAMS: Learn about community solar and innovative energy efficiency programs at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Pearl River Branch Library, 64580 La. 41. Kevin Fitzwilliam, a fellow with the Environmental Entrepreneurs, will discuss trends. Registration is encouraged at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 863-5518.
UKULELE CONCERTS: Uke to Joy, a volunteer group of ukulele players, will entertain in seasonally themed presentations at the Council on Aging St. Tammany Centers in the coming days. All begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Lacombe, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 27397 U.S. 190.
- Bush, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 81605 La. 41.
- Covington, Thursday, Dec. 20, 19404 N. Tenth St.
- Slidell, Friday, Dec. 21, 610 Cousin St.
For more information, visit www.coastseniors.org.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, will take the worry out of dinner, offering mesquite-smoked barbecue brisket with ranch-style beans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, for dine in or take out. The meal is $10 with dessert. For more information, visit www.christchurchslidell.net or call (985) 643-4531.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAYS: Alleviate holiday stress with yoga at the St. Tammany Parish South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Call (985) 781-0099.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
COVINGTON WREATH SERVICE: The Wharton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a "Wreaths Across America" laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Covington Cemetery No. 1, 608 N. Columbia St. The Covington High School Jr. ROTC will participate. The graves of 82 veterans, spanning the War of 1812 to Vietnam, are in the cemetery.
FEE-WAIVED ADOPTION: The Northshore Humane Society will hold a "no fee" adoption event at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Baldwin Motors, 1730 N. U.S. 190, Covington. There will be music, food, pictures with Santa and a chance to bring a pet home for the holidays. For more information, visit www.northshorehumane.org.
BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS: Join volunteers at the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge Ridge Trail with access at Chef Menteur Highway at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, for Breakfast with the Birds. The nature walks, for all ages, cover bird identification, wildlife observation, basic plant identification, habitat restoration projects and more. Bring a bagged breakfast to the pavilion and tally species spotted throughout the guided walk. Loaner binoculars are available upon request through refuge volunteer Sandi Wicklund at sandiwicklund@gmail.com.
COMPUTER CLASS: St. Tammany Computer Association will begin a series of beginners and intermediate classes in Windows 10 Jan. 5, but those interested may come as a guest to a class at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, to get acquainted at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex (STPMRC), 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free to all paid members. Dues are $20 but are free until the end of the year. Classes meet on Saturday and Thursdays. For information, email sharpe1080@gmail.com, or call Janet at (985)863-2906.