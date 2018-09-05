The East St. Tammany Red Beans ‘N’ Rice rivalry continued in early August, all in support of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Held at the Slidell Auditorium, 29 teams brought out their best recipes to try to win the coveted bragging rights as “Best Beans.” Proceeds from the event benefit suicide prevention, mental health services and other United Way programs serving St. Tammany Parish.
Ashley Rodrigue served as the mistress of ceremonies for the event, with DJ Dan Laurent keeping the tunes flowing and energy high. This year’s tents and tables were decorated with aplomb, with themes ranging from Feisty Pirates and Jack and the Beanstalk to the Glam Squad and Super Saints Fans. The event’s “Best Booth” accolades were bestowed upon the Northlake Harbor Center, closely followed by the “Black and Gold at the Red Bean Bowl” team from the Rainbow Child Care Center.
The judges’ awards for “Best Beans” were awarded to John Raymond’s team, followed by Slidell Memorial Hospital/Ochsner Northshore and Pat Brister/St. Tammany Parish Government. The “People’s Choice” was awarded to Brister’s team.
The Slidell Women’s Civic Club received the “Community Spirit” award, and the ever-popular confectionary category, “Best Dessert,” went to Rainbow Child Care Center, followed by Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal and the Krewe of Poseidon.
Covington Celebrates All Things Art
Covington White Linen for Public Art, presented by the Covington Business Association, withstood the threat of rain and celebrated its fourth year of cultural arts promotion and education on Aug. 18. Held along the streets of downtown historic Covington, patrons of the arts were able to mix and mingle among the restaurants and galleries, all while donned in the signature white linen attire.
The event has become one of the go-to events of summer, with the number in attendance well into the thousands. Galleries along Columbia Street and Lee Lane were open to the public, many serving up cool beverages and light hors d’oeuvres, while restaurants offered up food and drink specials.
Live music and art demonstrations were found on each corner, and the new “Art Alley” next to the St. Tammany Art Association made its debut to strong favor. More than 40 businesses participated in this year’s event, with each donating a percentage of its pre-tax sales during the event to the Covington Public Art Fund.
One of the recent projects for the Covington Public Art Fund was the completion and installation of a bronze sculpture by local artist William Binnings of world-renown auther Walker Percy, who lived in Covington for much of his adult life. A second-line celebration preceded the opening ceremonies of the event, beginning at the Southern Hotel and culminating with the dedication of the statue at Bogue Falaya Park, where it will be permanently displayed.