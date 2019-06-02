When Mark Johnson was elected Covington’s next mayor, he wanted to focus on one of two things in the three months leading up to his inauguration — either working on the transition at City Hall, or traveling.
True to form, Johnson ended up doing both.
Not only has the high-energy Johnson met with every department head in city government as well as officials from neighboring municipalities and the parish, Johnson also took a Disney cruise with his extended family. He planned a trip overseas with his wife, Karen, and he even found some time for a solo trip to a country music festival in north Texas.
That trip, in particular, was eye-opening.
“I lived in a tent for three days,” Johnson said. “There was a hailstorm and 40 mile an hour winds. … I didn’t know anybody there … and I left not knowing anyone there. (But) I did have three whole days to myself. It was nice.”
Back in Covington, however, all eyes are on Johnson as he prepares to take office on July 1. The 60-year-old retired businessman got 52 percent of the vote in the primary election to defeat City Councilman Rick Smith and former Mayor Candace Watkins for the job.
Shortly after the election, Johnson had an informal lunch with Mayor Mike Cooper, a childhood friend. Cooper was about to have quarterly meetings with his department heads, and he asked each of them to prepare a written report of their departments so he could share the information with Johnson.
The mayor-elect said having Cooper in his corner during the transition has been an extraordinary help.
“We sat down and went department by department, chart by chart,” Johnson said of his initial meeting with Cooper. “He provided me with more information than I would have known to ask for. He’s laid such an outstanding foundation for the hand off from his administration to my administration.”
Johnson since has met with all department heads at City Hall, as well as with key personnel, including Chief Administrative Officer Gina Hayes, Police Chief Stephen Culotta and Fire Chief Gary Blocker. Johnson said he’s known many of the members of Cooper’s administration for decades and that he doesn’t plan on any key personnel changes.
“ “The people there are my people,” he said.
During the campaign, Johnson said that drainage, infrastructure and traffic concerns would be among his top priorities if elected.
Covington residents should expect capital projects to address key issues in the near future, he said, adding that those efforts will require some state and federal funding.
Johnson already has meetings planned with parish leaders to discuss flood mitigation, too.
“The community of Covington is greater than its boundaries,” he said. “We have about 10,000 people in the city, but the post office delivers mail to 60,000 people. … What we are doing affects them, and what the parish does as a government entity and what other municipalities do affects us. … (But) collaboration already is happening … particularly in the Bogue Falaya Drainage Basin.”
Johnson said he’s excited to work with the incoming City Council, which will have four new members on the seven-person board beginning July 1. The mayor-elect has met with new, returning and outgoing council members, and he said the body as a whole seems energetic and determined to address any concerns facing the city.
Current councilmen Patrick McMath and Larry Rolling, along with outgoing Councilman Sam O’Keefe, hosted an orientation for incoming members last week, Johnson said.
Another of Johnson's priorities is the 2020 city budget, and he already has meetings scheduled with city personnel to begin work on that.
“I studied the budget during the campaign, and Mayor Cooper and his administration did a really fine job of spreading resources across the city and vertically through all the departments. There’s not an endless pot of gold, of course, but we’ll follow along the foundation (the current administration has laid.)”
Johnson said he’s had good relationships with his employees in his previous businesses (including homebuilding and home-health companies,) and he expects the same with people working for the city. He’ll reach out to the public by continuing to hold the regular public meetings Cooper began, as well.
But instead of “Coffee with Mayor Cooper” as those informal gatherings were called, residents now can enjoy “Coffee with Mayor Mark.”
“I’m really excited about what’s ahead,” Johnson said. “We’re going to attack some serious subjects and accomplish some serious stuff. But we’re going to enjoy life as we do it.”