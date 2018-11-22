Retired Army Col. Tom Waller was the guest speaker at a chapel service honoring veterans Nov. 9 at First Baptist Christian School in Slidell, where he explained the history behind Veterans Day.
The service featured a veterans parade, and the Salmen High School Army ROTC color guard presented the colors, and eighth-grader Ruth Fowler sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Sixth-graders Leah Yuratich and Beauregard Kleve read their essays on the theme “How I Honor Veterans," and eighth-grader Burgan Luther read her essay, "The Glory Never Gets Old," for which she won first place in the St. Tammany Parish Fair essay contest.
He also honored Mr. A.B. Wilson, great-grandfather of Jordan Aucoin (first grade) and Jace Aucoin (seventh grade). Wilson is a veteran of World War II and a recipient of a Gold Medal.
Dr. Mark Cooper, high school history teacher, talked about the ceremony of folding the flag. As he explained, MSgt. Brad Smith, and his son, Carson Smith, sixth grade, demonstrated.