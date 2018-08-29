August marks the beginning of school for students across St. Tammany Parish, but it wasn't the beginning for many students at Mandeville High School.
In preparation for the coming school year, the football team wasn't the only group spending hours in the sun during the last two weeks of summer break. The Mandeville High Skipper Marching Band, the Spinnakers dance team, the cheerleaders, the show choir and robotics team all worked hard over the summer to prepare for performances and competitions in the fall.
"Working for hours a day in the heat to produce something evocative is incredibly rewarding,” said drum major Will Rotondo-Mccord, a senior.
The cheerleading team kicked off its summer practices with a cheer camp the last week of May. The robotics team, on the other hand, spreads its practices over the course of the entire summer. Beginning in June, the robotics team “built a secondary robot to compete in offseason competitions, like Beach Bot Battle and the Red Stick Rumble,” said build captain and junior Mason Bray.
The Mandeville show choir’s performances begin in September, so with that time-crunch in mind, beginning their practices in late July makes complete sense. Ella Millet, a junior, said the “camp is a time to learn choreography and music, but most importantly, we bond as a group.”
Not only do all of these groups make significant progress on their performances, but these summer practices and camps also give incoming freshmen an opportunity to be part of a social group before they set foot in high school.
“Being on a sports team really helped the transition between junior high and high school,” says Lauren Songe, a junior formerly on the volleyball team, recalling her days as a freshman coming into high school.
“I made new friends on the team, and I got to know upperclassmen as well, and seeing familiar faces in the halls on the first day of school definitely helped calm those first-day jitters.”